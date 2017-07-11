Nicaragua recalls 4 ambassadors in tit-for-tat move

The Nicaraguan government on Monday said it recalled its ambassadors to Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Costa Rica for "consultations."

The move comes amid heightened tensions as Nicaragua clamps down on opponents of President Daniel Ortega ahead of the country's November election.

Mexico, Argentina and Colombia recently recalled their ambassadors to Nicaragua to protest against the repression of dissent in the country. Costa Rica suspended its ambassador's appointment to Nicaragua.

'Unacceptable intervention'

Ortega's government argued that Nicaragua had "suffered and successfully combated all forms of intervention" in its affairs, and it slammed "unacceptable" foreign moves.

"They have assumed function that no one has given them, in open violation of international law, human rights and the shameful following along of the colonialist, imperialist and destructive powers," said Rosario Murillo, Ortega's vice president and wife.

Ortega had rejected offers by Argentina and Mexico to try to mediate negotiations between the Nicaraguan government and the opposition.

EU condemns Nicaragua's crackdown

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Nicaragua's decision to bar the country's biggest opposition alliance from the November vote "crushes the prospects of a credible and legitimate electoral process."

"The opposition has been eliminated. Nicaraguans are being deprived of the basic human and civil right to vote in a credible, inclusive and transparent election,'' Borrell said in a statement on Monday.

Borrell called on Nicaragua to release all political prisoners

Last week, the EU slapped sanctions on Murillo and other top officials over human rights violations and undermining democracy. The restrictions include asset freezes and bans on travel in Europe.

"The EU will continue to use all its instruments to support a democratic, peaceful, and negotiated solution to the political crisis in Nicaragua," Borrell said.

Arrests continue

On Monday, Nicaraguan security forces arrested opposition leader Mauricio Diaz Davila, a candidate for Congress and a former ambassador to Costa Rica.

Davila's party, Citizens for Liberty (CxL), said he was arrested with violence.

Davila's arrest brings the number of detained opponents of Ortega to 32, including eight who had announced running for the upcoming presidential election.

fb/ (AFP, AP, Reuters, EFE)