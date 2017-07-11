Nicaragua: President Ortega seeks 4th term in 'sham' election

Nicaraguan polling stations opened Sunday in an election the US has labeled a "sham" after all of long-term leader Daniel Ortega's serious challengers were locked up or fled into exile.

Ortega, 75, is looking to claim his fourth consecutive term in office alongside his wife and the country's vice-president, Rosario Murillo, 70, when votes are counted later on in the day.

What has the international community said?

Various international bodies have criticized the election including the United States, the European Union, and global human rights groups.

"It will be quite clear that these elections will have no credibility, that they're a sham," US State Department's Central American Affairs director Patrick Ventrell said on Thursday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called Ortega a "dictator" and the elections "fake."

Seven people who could have challenged Ortega in Sunday's election are now in prison, along with 32 other opposition figures, following a government crackdown that started in June against opposition parties.

Ortega, leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), is coming up against five other candidates critics have called regime collaborators.

With no international observers at the election, foreign media denied access, and the director of Nicaragua's last opposition daily La Prensa in jail since August, the Ventrell said Ortega is "determined to hold on to power at any cost."

Ortega regime set to face stricter sanctions

"Ortega will continue in power... and the repression against those who defend human rights and think differently to the regime will likely worsen," said Nicaraguan human rights group Colectivo 46/2.

Plans to boycott the elections and protest on polling day could be met with stiff opposition, with over 30,000 police and military set to be on patrol.

As a result, the US and the EU are looking to impose even stricter sanctions on the country after the elections.

Ortega, who held the top job from 1979 to 1990 and then again since 2007, quashed protests in 2018 that left 328 dead, according to the UN.

"Hundreds of protesters were arbitrarily arrested and detained, many for months," Human Rights Watch said in a recent report. "Many were subjected to torture and ill-treatment including electric shocks, severe beatings, fingernail removal, asphyxiation, and rape."

The protests saw 150 political opponents put behind bars and forced 100,000 people to flee into exile, mainly to Spain, Costa Rica and the US.

The former revolutionary has dominated politics in the Central American country since the overthrow of dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979.

Nicaraguans are casting their votes at poll stations across the country

