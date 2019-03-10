 Nicaragua frees political prisoners with iffy amnesty law | News | DW | 11.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Nicaragua frees political prisoners with iffy amnesty law

Nicaragua's government has released 50 people arrested during a year of anti-regime protests. However, the new amnesty law also protects police and supporters of the government who assaulted demonstrators in 2018.

Nicaragua Protest in Managua (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Zuniga)

On Monday, Nicaragua's government released 50 more people jailed for their roles in protests during months of political upheaval in 2018.

A new law extends protections to "people who have not been investigated, who find themselves under investigation" or in criminal processes and "complying with their sentences."

However, it also bans freed political prisoners from launching further anti-government protests.

"I'm free, but I still feel imprisoned," said Hansell Vasquez, one of the people released on Monday. He added that he felt "happy to have escaped that hell" but also "sad and worried because the country is more locked up than when we became prisoners."

Read more: Daniel Ortega offers to free political prisoners, rejects new vote

According to Nicaragua's Interior Ministry, the 50 people most recently released had spent time in prison on charges of committing crimes against public safety. The government announced plans to release other people held on the same charges.

Read more: 'Nicaragua deserves peace,' says exiled student protest leader

'Reconciliation of society'

The government arrested more than 700 people in demonstrations in 2018, and 325 mostly opposition protesters died at the hands of security forces, though some groups put the number at 594 and the government has only acknowledged 199. The attacks left more than 2,000 protesters wounded. More than 60,000 Nicaraguans have gone into exile because of political strife over the past 14 months.

Read more: Nicaragua releases dozens of opposition prisoners

President Daniel Ortega has pledged to release people detained in the anti-government protests as a gesture of good faith to the opposition and an effort toward national dialogue. The Civic Alliance opposition group recently reported that 186 opponents of the government remain behind bars.

Read more: Nicaragua journalists attacked by police

The releases came two days after lawmakers passed an amnesty bill for crimes related to the largely student-led protests that erupted in April 2018. Though the new law calls for the government to release jailed dissidents immediately, it also closes the door on investigating and punishing security forces involved in the deadly repression of the protests. A coalition of more than 70 opposition groups because it holds no one responsible for the deaths of protesters.

Opposition leaders say the measure would also forgive killings and other abuses by police and pro-government civilian militias who attacked demonstrators. According to the government, the amnesty will lead to the "reconciliation of society."

Read more: Nicaragua police detain over 100 would–be protesters

The UN's top human rights official has blasted the legislation as a way of granting impunity to the officials who committed crimes.

  • Fidel Castro and Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua in 1985, as he (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/S. Mc Kiernan)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Daniel Ortega: A Cold War relic

    Embattled President Daniel Ortega has been a fixed presence in Nicaraguan politics for decades. Following the fall of longtime dictator Anastasio Somoza, Ortega became president in 1985, heading the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front. With deep ties to Fidel Castro, he faced US opposition. The Reagan Administration supported a right-wing guerrilla movement aimed at bringing him down.

  • Hugo Chavez meets President Daniel Ortega and then first lady Rosario Murillo in 2008(picture-alliance/dpa/epa/M. Lopez)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Opposition figure and return to power

    After losing re-election in 1990, Ortega became a major opposition figure. Ortega finally won the presidency in 2006, riding the wave of leftist presidents in Latin America. He became a close friend and ally of Hugo Chavez. He has since changed tack, allying himself with the country's traditionally right-wing business community and clergy.

  • Niacaraguan president votes with his wife Rosario Murillo in the controversial elections of 2016 (Getty Images/AFP/R. Arangua)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Nicaraguan government consolidates power

    Coupled with changes in electoral law, Ortega has prolonged and cemented his rule. In 2016, he barred international observers and nominated his wife as vice-president. The pair won the election, which was condemned by the opposition and criticized internationally by the US, OAS and the EU.

  • Wide protests with fllags in Nicaragua against the proposed pension reform (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Zuniga)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Pension reform attempt

    In April 2018, Ortega announced a move to reform Nicaragua's pension system, saying that fiscal changes were needed. The reform sought to impose a 5 percent tax on retiree and disability pensions while increasing social security contributions by up to 22.5 percent. The move unleashed large-scale protests nationwide, which have been the biggest challenge Ortega has faced during his modern tenure.

  • Security forces fire their weapons at protesters in Nicaragua (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    State repression and clergy mediation

    The pension plan was abandoned but protests continued, demanding Ortega's ouster. UN Human Rights experts denounced the state's harsh repression. As the death toll rose, Nicaragua's Catholic Church has demanded that Ortega allow international organizations entry to Nicaragua to help investigate the deaths and tried to set up talks between the opposition and the government.

  • Nicaragua dialog meeting in Managua (Reuters/J. Cabrera)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Government and opposition sit down

    The opposition, comprised of students and a wide range of civil society groups, sat down with the government for a round of talks on May 16. The Clergy said the talks would be focused on "justice, democratization, and peace." The opposition's main demand: new presidential elections in 2019. The government rejected the demands and talks broke down.

  • A man wearing a scarf over his mouth carries a picture of Jesus as flags wave in the background (Getty Images/AFP/I. Ocon)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Catholic Church under fire

    Bishops and priests in the strongly Catholic country have played a key role in the crisis. In addition to mediating the peace talks that stalled in June, the bishops have also seconded the call for new elections. Ortega has described the bishops as "coup-plotters" against him, and Catholic leaders have faced threats, harassment and attacks. Protesters have marched in support of the priests.

  • A woman yells (Image/Agencia EFE/J. Torres)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Students as prime targets

    University students have been the vanguard of the anti-Ortega movement. Many violent crackdowns have taken place on university campuses, often involving heavy gunfire. While the students say that paramilitaries loyal to Ortega are behind the shootings, the president denies that the armed individuals are under government control. He has also described the protesters as "terrorists" and "criminals."

  • Barricades shielding protestors in clashes with security forces (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/E. Felix)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Stalemate and instability

    The death toll in four months of violence has risen to over 300 according to human rights activists, though the Ortega government says it's around 200. Protesters continue to take to the streets, describing torture, blacklists and job dismissals as repercussions for their demonstrations. In addition, the UN says over 20,000 people have sought asylum in Costa Rica in a crisis with no end in sight.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


At 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. Sign up to receive it here.mkg/jm (EFE, AFP, Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

'Nicaragua deserves peace,' says exiled student protest leader

Madelaine Caracas is a leader in the Nicaraguan student movement that last year launched protests against President Daniel Ortega's government. Now living in exile, she's still fighting for democracy in her homeland. (19.04.2019)  

Nicaragua releases dozens of opposition prisoners

The prisoners were in jail for taking part in protests against President Daniel Ortega. Their release has been a key opposition demand during negotiations to end Nicaragua's political crisis. (07.04.2019)  

Nicaragua police detain over 100 would–be protesters

Police fired tear gas at demonstrators in Nicaragua as they tried to take part in an anti-government protest, with over 100 people detained. Authorities later pledged to release them at the request of a Vatican envoy. (17.03.2019)  

Nicaragua: Daniel Ortega offers to free political prisoners, rejects new vote

The Nicaraguan president agreed to a key opposition demand, but continued to reject calls for a new election. Negotiations are underway to solve a political crisis that has lasted nearly a year. (10.03.2019)  

Nicaragua journalists attacked by police

At least seven journalists were hit and kicked by police after the offices of an opposition news site were ransacked. Authorities have tried to clamp down on dissent amidst fierce protests that have left hundreds dead. (16.12.2018)  

Nicaragua crisis explained

Continued protests have thrown the Central American nation into political disorder. DW looks at the key events that led to the chaos. (20.06.2018)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Related content

Nicaragua Rosario Murillo und Daniel Ortega in Managua

Nicaragua: Daniel Ortega offers to free political prisoners, rejects new vote 10.03.2019

The Nicaraguan president agreed to a key opposition demand, but continued to reject calls for a new election. Negotiations are underway to solve a political crisis that has lasted nearly a year.

Oppositionelle Studentin Madelaine Caracas aus Nicaragua

'Nicaragua deserves peace,' says exiled student protest leader 19.04.2019

Madelaine Caracas is a leader in the Nicaraguan student movement that last year launched protests against President Daniel Ortega's government. Now living in exile, she's still fighting for democracy in her homeland.

Nicaragua Präsident Daniel Ortega und Vizepräsidentin Rosasio Murillo

Nicaragua releases dozens of opposition prisoners 06.04.2019

The prisoners were in jail for taking part in protests against President Daniel Ortega. Their release has been a key opposition demand during negotiations to end Nicaragua's political crisis.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  