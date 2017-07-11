Nicaragua charges journalist with money laundering

Nicaragua's attorney general's office on Tuesday accused prominent journalist Carlos Chamorro of money laundering.

Chamorro is a critic of President Daniel Ortega's administration and has gone into hiding in neighboring Costa Rica.

Chamorro family face numerous allegations

He is also the brother of opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro and politician Pedro Joaquin Chamorro. All three siblings stand accused of money laundering.

Cristiana has been under house arrest since June and Pedro has been in detention for two months.

According to the attorney general's office, Carlos Chamorro "was charged with the crimes of money, property and asset laundering, misappropriation and retention, and abusive management."

From exile Carlos Chamorro spoke of his brother's detention in a tweet: "My brother Pedro J. Chamorro B. has been kidnapped for 60 days. His only "crime" was to place himself in the line of CxL presidential pre-candidates."

Nicaragua and the opposition crackdown

Ortega has been president of Nicaragua since 2007. He will be looking to secure a fourth term in office when the country votes in general elections in November. Ortega's wife Rosario Murillo is his deputy.

The pair have come under fierce criticism following the arrests of dozens of leading political figures and organizations.

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega will be seeking a fourth term in office in the November elections

Police have also arrested the general manager of a newspaper run by the Chamorro family.

The La Prensa publication had its offices raided on August 14 and Juan Holman Chamorro was taken into custody.

Political opponent and lawyer Roger Reyes was arrested on Friday as the tally of detentions continues to rise.

