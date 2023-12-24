Nicaragua: At least 19 killed in bus crash

The crash occurred in Rancho Grande, north of the capital Managua. A crowded bus carrying some 70 people overturned.

A bus carrying around 70 people crashed north of the Nicaraguan capital Managua on Saturday, killing at least 19 people.

The crash, which occurred in Rancho Grande in central Nicaragua, injured over 25 others, some of whom seriously, Vice President Rosario Murillo told state-run television.

What do we know about the accident?

The crowded bus was traveling from from Waslala to Matagalpa in the north of the country when the driver lost control over the vehicle. It overturned, crashing into the crash barrier on a bridge, Murillo said.

"We are deeply moved by this misfortune," she said, adding that nine of the victims have been identified so far. Six of the victims are said to be children.

Authorities detained the driver, as they look into whether he was speeding, local media reported.

Last year, a road accident on a migration route to the US in the north also killed 16 people, including 13 Venezuelans.

