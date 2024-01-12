Nia Künzer is Germany women's first ever sporting director

Nia Künzer, who won the World Cup as a player, has been tasked with returning the country's women to their winning ways. Among her first jobs will be to appoint a new head coach of the national team.

A few words that Nia Künzer said as she was unveiled as the first sporting director of the German women's national team at the German Football Association's (DFB) Frankfurt headquarters on Thursday will have been music to the fans' ears.

"We have a high-quality squad of well-trained players who are capable of competing at the highest level," the former national team defender said. "The quality is there."

While this also would have been true last summer, Künzer noted that the team that failed to advance to the knockout phase of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand displayed an uneasiness and a lack of confidence — as well as a lack of consistency.

"I want to be a contact person, to have my ear to the ground with the team," the 43-year-old said, adding that she aimed to use the newly created position of sports director to further professionalize and raise the profile of the women's game in Germany.

"I will also think outside the box. What works better in other countries such as Spain, England or Japan? What can we learn from them?" she asked.

Golden goal in the 2003 World Cup final

As a player, Künzer was extremely successful, winning the Frauen Bundesliga title seven times, the German Cup seven times and the UEFA Cup three times between 1999 and 2008 — all with 1. FFC Frankfurt, who since 2020 have been part of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The highlight of her career, though, undoubtedly came with the national team, when Germany won the 2003 World Cup in the United States. Künzer scored the golden goal that lifted Germany to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the final.

However, a series of knee injuries limited her to just 34 appearances for the national team and after tearing a total of four cruciate ligaments, Künzer ended her playing career in 2008. That same year, she completed her degree in education. Since then she has kept in touch with the national team, primarily by working as a women's football analyst on German television.

Künzer scored the golden goal that gave Germany the 2003 World Cup Image: Jack Smith/dpa/picture alliance

Series of personnel changes at the DFB

Künzer's appointment is the latest in a series of personnel changes at the DFB, which have followed Germany's disappointing results at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Last September, former German Football League (DFL) boss Andreas Rettig was put in charge of both the men's and women's national teams as the DFB's managing director of sport.

Rudi Völler was brought in as the sporting director of the men's team, and last October, Julian Nagelsmann replaced Hansi Flick as head coach of the men's team — at least until the end of next summer's European Championship, which to be hosted by Germany.

Hrubesch not a long-term solution

The women's coach at last summer's World Cup Down Under, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, parted ways with the DFB in November. Voss-Tecklenburg had been absent due to illness for several weeks following the World Cup and was replaced on an interim basis by Horst Hrubesch.

The veteran coach's task is to guide the team to qualification for next summer's Olympic Games. If he is successful, Hrubesch may be kept on for the Olympic tournament in Paris.

However, at 72, Hrubesch is clearly not a long-term solution for the women, which makes finding a successor one of Künzer's most pressing tasks. While she did say that several candidates were under consideration, she declined to provide any details.

A 'home' World Cup in 2027?

Künzer will also have one eye on what could be a home World Cup in 2027. Germany is part of a joint bid with the Netherlands and Belgium to host the tournament. The three European countries are up against Brazil and another joint bid, from the United States and Mexico.

Which country or countries will host the 2027 event is to be decided at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok next May. Künzer is expected to be in the Thai capital to lend her support to the European bid.

This article was originally written in German.

Edited by: Jonathan Harding