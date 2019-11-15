 NHL stars Draisaitl, Grubauer, Kahun and Rieder upbeat about German development | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

NHL stars Draisaitl, Grubauer, Kahun and Rieder upbeat about German development

With the Stanley Cup playoffs and the World Championship, May should have been the best part of the ice hockey season. The coronavirus has put the sport on hold during a very positive period for the game in Germany.

Leon Draisaitl (Imago Images/Icon SMI/C. Comeau)

All four of the NHL players who took part in a Zoom call with German hockey writers on Monday stressed how much they miss playing the game since the league suspended play due to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March. And with the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship having been called off entirely this year, none of them will be going to Switzerland next weekend either.

Of the four, though, the player with the most to be disappointed about is arguably Leon Draisaitl (pictured, top), who at 24 has already emerged as one of the superstars in the world's top league. By the time the NHL was put on hold, the Cologne native had pulled away from his Edmonton Oiler teammate Connor McDavid in the scoring race, with 110 points compared to McDavid's 97.  On 43 goals with 11 games left to play in the regular season, Draisaitl also looked to have a good shot to break the 50-goal mark for a second-straight year. 

Obviously this makes him the favorite to win the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top scorer. If and when this 2019-20 campaign is completed, he'll also have a good shot at winning the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player – something no other German player has previously come close to. Draisaitl would certainly take it, but with his Edmonton Oilers having failed to make the postseason in four of the last five seasons, he is focused on helping the team.

Seen here with the Colorado Avalanche, while still with the Washington Capitals in 2018, Phillpp Grubauer became just the fourth German to win the Stanley Cup (Imago Images/Icon SMI/R.A. Whittaker)

Seen here with the Colorado Avalanche, while still with the Washington Capitals in 2018, Phillpp Grubauer became just the fourth German to win the Stanley Cup

"Of course it would mean a lot to me (winning the Hart or Art Ross), no question. But in the last few years we haven't really had much success as a team, so for me it's more about winning games and reaching the playoffs," he said. 

German hockey on the way up

However, it's not just Draisaitl who is on the right track, but German hockey in general. Not only did the national team come seconds away from winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018, but more Germans are going high in the NHL entry draft. Last season, Detroit selected Moritz Seider sixth overall, and three highly rated Germans will be in the mix this year, with the Mannheim Eagles' Tim Stützle topping the NHL Central Scouting department's list of European skaters. John-Jason Peterka of Red Bull Munich comes in at No. 8 on the list of European prospects, while Lukas Reichel of the Berlin Polar Bears is 14th. 

Dominik Kahun, who was undrafted but made the Chicago Blackhawks out of training camp in 2018, says the recent upturn in German hockey has not gone unnoticed in North America. 

"Of course, with Leon (Draisaitl), the way he plays, he's a good advertisement for German ice hockey. Not only him, but all the Germans (in the NHL)," said Kahun, who was traded from Pittsburgh to Buffalo earlier this season. "Now the Germans are getting more and more attention. In the past there was not so much talk about German ice hockey. I think we are on a path." 

Olympic silver was a landmark moment for German ice hockey (Reuters/B. Snyder)

Olympic silver was a landmark moment for German ice hockey

It seems to be no coincidence that German ice hockey which had been in the doldrums, started moving in the right direction right after former national team player Franz Reindl took over as president of the German Ice Hockey Association (DEB) in 2014.

No magic formula

But, asked what was behind the recent improvement, Phillipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche said there was no single element that had made the difference.

"Franz (Reindl) brings in a lot of ideas to bear, but there is a whole team behind it. Stefan Scheidnagel (the DEB's sporting director) has also changed a lot in the last few years," Graubauer said. "But the development of the young players, including by the clubs is key. But I can't pick out one thing that has been done super well. Everybody involved have simply done their jobs really well." 

 Tobias Rieder of the Calgary Flames agreed that it's been a team effort, but he also pointed to an appointment Reindl made, shortly after he was elected DEB president almost six years ago. 

"There are several people involved, but I think it also really helped when Marco Sturm took over as coach of the national team," he said. "Then we all knew that things were moving in the right direction." 

The pinnacle of Sturm's tenure as national team coach was leading Germany to that silver medal at the Olympics – another thing that didn't go unnoticed in North America. Having played more than 1,000 games in the world's top league, Sturm is now the first German-born coach in the NHL, as an assistant with the Los Angeles Kings. 

  • Marcel Kurth, Leon Draisaitl and Dominik Kahun lifting the DNL trophy (picture-alliance/Citypress 24)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to rising star

    Rising star

    Born in Cologne, Leon Draisaitl (middle) played in the youth ranks of the Kölner Haie German hockey team, for which his father, Peter, played in the 1990s. He moved to the Jungadler Mannheim development team in 2009 and spent three seasons there before moving to North America in 2012. In his finals season in 2011-12, helped the Jungadler win the German Developmental League (DNL).

  • Peter Draisaitl (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to rising star

    Hockey in his blood

    Peter Draisaitl (right), Leon's father, was a professional hockey player in Germany for nearly two decades. He also made 146 appearances for the West German (later German) national team, partaking in the 1988, 1992 and 1998 Winter Olympic Games. He also had an 18-year coaching career, last coaching the Kölner Haie from 2016 to 2019.

  • Leon Draisaitl with the Prince Albert Raiders (Imago Images/L. MacDougal)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to rising star

    Move to Canada

    In 2012 at the age of 16, Draisaitl took his talents to North America, joining the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Canada Hockey league (WHL). He scored 59 goals and 114 assists in two seasons with the Raiders. During his second season in 2013-14, Draisaitl participated in the the Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects Game.

  • Leon Draisaitl as a member of the Kelowna Rockets (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Boissinot)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to rising star

    Drafted by Edmonton

    In the 2014 NHL draft, the Edmonton Oilers used the third overall pick to draft Draisaitl (right), then 18 years old. The German forward then spent the next two years playing for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Canada Hockey League (WHL) and the Bakersfield Condors of the developmental American Hockey League (AHL).

  • Leon Draisaitl (picture-alliance/dpa/The Canadian Press/Jason Franson)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to rising star

    Edmonton debut

    Draisaitl made his debut with the Edmonton Oilers on October 9, 2014. He registered his first point less than a week later, assisting Mark Fayne in a 7-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. He would also score his first goal by the end of the month, a back-handed shot into the back of then net in 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

  • Leon Draisaitl (picture-alliance/dpa//Cal Sport Media/D. Lee)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to rising star

    Big extension

    By age 20, Draisaitl was already a regular for Edmonton. He recorded 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) for the Oilers in 2015-16, and followed that up with a 29-goal, 48-assist campaign in 2016-17. His quick rise to stardom earned him an eight-year contract extension with an average annual salary of $8.5 million (€7.7 million), which made him the highest paid German hockey player ever.

  • Leon Draisaitl (picture-alliance/dpa/Thomas Eisenhuth)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to rising star

    Germany career

    Like his father before him, Draisaitl worn German colors on the international ice. He skated for Germany at five of the last six Ice Hockey World Championships. However, he was not part of the Germany team that earned the silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang as the NHL did not make its players available for the tournament.

  • Leon Draisaitl at the NHL All-Star Game (Imago/Icon SMI)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to rising star

    NHL All-Star

    In January 2019, Draisaitl was selected to his first NHL All-Star Game, reprecenting the Pacific division with fellow Edmonton Oiler Connor McDavid. His side lost to the Central Division 10-4, but he did win the Perfect Passer skills challenge.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


DW recommends

German ice hockey continues upward trajectory

Germany's hopes of reaching the semifinals of the Ice Hockey World Championship were dashed at the hands of the Czech Republic. However, there were signs that the national team remains on an upward trajectory. (24.05.2019)  

Ice Hockey World Championship: Home cooking for Germany's biggest NHL star

He’s here, and not a moment too soon. Leon Draisaitl has arrived in Germany and was on the ice for their win over Italy. Some home cooking on Mothers' Day could help him recover the energy lost in the NHL playoffs. (14.05.2017)  

Related content

NHL | Colorado Avalanche | Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl: NHL star made in Germany 15.11.2019

Leon Draisaitl is clearly the most talented ice hockey player that Germany has ever produced. At just 24, Draisaitl has established himself as one of the top players in the world's best league.

Eishockey NHL - Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

50-goal-man Leon Draisaitl still to decide whether to play at worlds 08.04.2019

Leon Draisaitl is to announce this week whether he will play at the world ice hockey championship. Germany coach Toni Söderholm hopes he and number of other NHLers will strengthen his team for next month's tournament.

Eishockey-Bundestrainer Toni Söderholm

Germany ice hockey coach Toni Söderholm: 'Our team-first mentality will be our biggest strength' 10.05.2019

The 2019 Ice Hockey World Championship is being held in Slovakia. Germany's new head coach, Toni Söderholm, spoke to DW about his team's strengths and weaknesses heading into his first major tournament.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  