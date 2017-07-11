NFL Super Bowl: LA Rams defeat Cincinnati Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams are the champions of Super Bowl LVI after playing a tight game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Both the Rams and the Bengals overcame the odds to reach the National Football League (NFL) championship game.
The Los Angeles Rams emerged victorious in their fight to secure a hometown win during the final, denying the Cincinnati Bengals their first Super Bowl win.
What is the latest?
Despite a last minute push by the Bengals, the Rams managed to hold off their lead, putting the final score at 23 to 20 with the Rams in the lead.
The Rams scored the first touchdown of the game, taking the lead in the first quarter. The Bengals answered with a field goal, followed by another touchdown by the Rams.
The Bengals recovered in the second quarter, scoring their first touchdown of the Super Bowl and narrowing the Rams' lead.
At the start of the third quarter, the Bengals scored a quick touchdown followed by a field goal. The Rams fought back to score a field goal of their own and narrow the lead.
The fourth quarter saw the Rams once again take the lead with a touchdown, with less than 2 minutes left to go in the game.
Who are the teams?
"It feels outstanding," said Rams head coach Sean McVay, who is the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl. "It was poetic, man,"
The Bengals came close to putting a crown on this season's Cinderella story under the leadership of head coach Zac Taylor, but were denied in the end.
The game saw veteran Rams quarterback (QB) Matthew Stafford pitted against rising Bengals QB Joe Burrow.
The Bengals were considered the underdogs entering the Super Bowl, having overcome two dismal losing seasons.
The Rams, however, brought more experience to the field and will have a home field advantage while playing in LA's $5.5 billion (€4.94 billion) SoFi Stadium. The Rams' defense is particularly formidable, headed by the best defensive player in the NFL, Aaron Donald.
Hip-hop legends at halftime
The highly-anticipated halftime show was a star-studded affair, featuring rap and hip-hop giants Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
The performance was a tribute to Los Angeles, with moving sets resembling the streets of the iconic Californian city, and specifically the city of Inglewood.
At one point, rapper Eminem appeared to take a knee during the performance — a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement. The form of silent protest was famously initiated by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 and has now become a global symbol of solidarity against racism.
Rapper Eminem took a knee during the halftime show — in a symbolic protest against racism and a snub towards the NFL after the league banned the practice during the playing of the US national anthem
The game was also broadcast live in Germany and other countries around the world, with global US football fans buckling down for a late night.
Fans had to face steep prices to view this year's NFL championship live in the stadium, with the average price for tickets sold hitting $6,136.
New era with Michael Jackson
New era with Michael Jackson
Where brass band music once filled the 12 minute intermission at the NFL Super Bowl, the halftime show has become a global marketing opportunity for pop superstars. Michael Jackson was probably the first to recognize the potential. His 1993 performance completely changed the segment, making it the spectacle it is known for today.
Into the next millenium
Into the next millenium
More celebrities can't be a bad thing — that might have been the idea behind the halftime show in 2001. Aerosmith (pictured left) and Britney Spears (right), N'Sync, Nelly, Mary J. Blige, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler and Chris Rock were part of the show. People loved the colorful mix of comedians, rappers, teen stars and pop music.
U2: Musical commemoration
U2: Musical commemoration
During their concert in 2002, the Irish band U2 honored the people who died in the attack on the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001. The names of the victims were displayed on a banner in the background. At the end of the song "Where The Streets Have No Name," lead singer Bono revealed the Stars and Stripes in the inner lining of his jacket as a sign of solidarity.
Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake: "Nipplegate"
Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake: "Nipplegate"
Most people will remember the 2004 show only for the biggest scandal in the recent history of the Super Bowl. Four other stars performed at the show but what stuck was Justin Timberlake tearing off a piece of Jackson's outfit during the song "Rock Your Body," exposing a breast. Since that incident, the Super Bowl is broadcast with a five-second delay.
Purple Rain in the rain
Purple Rain in the rain
Long live Prince! Often considered one of the best halftime shows of all time, Prince delivered the performance of a lifetime in 2007 under difficult conditions, as it rained throughout. When Prince sang "Purple Rain" at the end of his concert, it was a truly magical moment in Super Bowl history.
Madonna styled as Cleopatra
Madonna styled as Cleopatra
Meanwhile, the Super Bowl halftime show has taken on a life of its own, and some people tune in just for the show. In the US, 114 million people watched Madonna's performance in 2012 — almost 3 million more than watched the game. Dressed as Cleopatra, the "Queen of Pop" was accompanied by LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé
Not every halftime show is outstanding. Bruno Mars and Beyoncé brought momentum to the stage at the 50th anniversary in 2016, but Coldplay's performance came across as a bit stuffy.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Dressed in a futuristic cowgirl outfit, Lady Gaga started her performance on the roof of the stadium, jumped off the ledge and was lowered onto the stage. She sang Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land," an unofficial national anthem of the United States. Donald Trump was president at the time, and her show was seen as a subtle protest.
Latina power
Latina power
For the 2020 halftime show, shortly before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez teamed up. A guest appearance by J.Lo's daughter Emme was a nice touch: the 11-year-old sang along to "Let's Get Loud" and the Springsteen classic, "Born In The USA."
Pandemic restrictions: The Weeknd
Pandemic restrictions: The Weeknd
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd had to follow strict security and distancing rules in 2021, all the while playing to an audience of cardboard cutouts. Like all the other artists at a Super Bowl show, he was not paid. In fact, he spent $7 million (€ 6,1 million) to create the show according to his own wishes.
