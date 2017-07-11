NFL Super Bowl: Cincinnati Bengals face off against LA Rams

Super Bowl LVI saw a tight showdown in Los Angeles on Sunday, with two teams overcoming the odds to reach the National Football League (NFL) championship game.

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to score their first Super Bowl win, while the Los Angeles Rams will be fighting to secure a hometown win during the final.

What is the latest?

In the third quarter, the Bengals took the lead over the Rams, putting the score at 16 to 20 with the Bengals ahead.

The Rams scored the first touchdown of the game, taking the lead in the first quarter. The Bengals answered with a field goal, followed by another touchdown by the Rams.

The Bengals recovered in the second quarter, scoring their first touchdown of the Super Bowl and narrowing the Rams' lead.

At the start of the third quarter, the Bengals scored a quick touchdown followed by a field goal. The Rams fought back to score a field goal of their own and narrow the lead.

Who are the teams?

Veteran Rams quarterback (QB) Matthew Stafford is being pitted against rising Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

The Bengals are considered the underdogs entering the Super Bowl, having overcome two dismal losing seasons.

The Rams, however, bring more experience to the field and will have a home field advantage while playing in LA's $5.5 billion (€4.94 billion) SoFi Stadium. The Rams' defense is particularly formidable, headed by the best defensive player in the NFL, Aaron Donald.

"We're very confident," said Rams head coach Sean McVay, who could be the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl if his team takes home the trophy. "We're ready to go. There's a good look in their eyes."

"I think there's a good urgency, but also I just have a good feel about this team. I feel excited to watch them go and do their thing."

The Bengals are looking to put a crown on this season's Cinderella story under the leadership of head coach Zac Taylor.

Hip-hop legends at halftime

The highly-anticipated halftime show was a star-studded affair, featuring rap and hip-hop giants Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

The performance was a tribute to Los Angeles, with moving sets resembling the streets of the iconic Californian city, and specifically the city of Inglewood.

At one point, rapper Eminem appeared to take a knee during the performance — a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement. The form of silent protest was famously initiated by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 and has now become a global symbol of solidarity against racism.

The game is also being broadcast live in Germany and other countries around the world, with global US football fans buckling down for a late night.

Fans had to face steep prices to view this year's NFL championship live in the stadium, with the average price for tickets sold hitting $6,136.

