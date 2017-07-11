NFL Super Bowl: Cincinnati Bengals face off against LA Rams

Super Bowl LVI kicked off in warm and sunny Los Angeles on Sunday, with two teams overcoming the odds to reach the National Football League (NFL) championship game.

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to score their first Super Bowl win, while the Los Angeles Rams will be fighting to secure a hometown win during the final.

What is the latest?

Shortly before the end of the second quarter, the score stands at 13 to 10, with the Rams in the lead.

The Rams scored the first touchdown of the game, taking the lead in the first quarter. The Bengals answered with a field goal, followed by another touchdown by the Rams.

The Bengals recovered in the second quarter, scoring their first touchdown of the superbowl and narrowing the Ram's lead.

Who are the teams?

Veteran Rams quarterback (QB) Matthew Stafford is being pitted against rising Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

The Bengals are considered the underdogs entering the Super Bowl, having overcome two dismal losing seasons.

The Rams, however, bring more experience to the field and will have a home field advantage while playing in LA's $5.5 billion (€4.94 billion) SoFi Stadium. The Rams' defense is particularly formidable, headed by the best defensive player in the NFL, Aaron Donald.

"We're very confident," Rams head coach Sean McVay, who could be the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl if his team takes home the trophy, said "We're ready to go. There's a good look in their eyes."

"I think there's a good urgency, but also I just have a good feel about this team. I feel excited to watch them go and do their thing."

The Bengals are looking to put a crown on this season's Cinderella story under the leadership of head coach Zac Taylor.

Hip-hop legends at halftime

The highly-anticipated halftime show will be a star-studded affair, featuring rap and hip-hop giants Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

The game is also being broadcast live in Germany and other countries around the world, with global US football fans buckling down for a late night.

Fans had to face steep prices to view this year's NFL championship live in the stadium, with the average price for tickets sold hitting $6,136.

Super Bowl: Spectacular musical performances New era with Michael Jackson Where brass band music once filled the 12 minute intermission at the NFL Super Bowl, the halftime show has become a global marketing opportunity for pop superstars. Michael Jackson was probably the first to recognize the potential. His 1993 performance completely changed the segment, making it the spectacle it is known for today.

Super Bowl: Spectacular musical performances Into the next millenium More celebrities can't be a bad thing — that might have been the idea behind the halftime show in 2001. Aerosmith (pictured left) and Britney Spears (right), N'Sync, Nelly, Mary J. Blige, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler and Chris Rock were part of the show. People loved the colorful mix of comedians, rappers, teen stars and pop music.

Super Bowl: Spectacular musical performances U2: Musical commemoration During their concert in 2002, the Irish band U2 honored the people who died in the attack on the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001. The names of the victims were displayed on a banner in the background. At the end of the song "Where The Streets Have No Name," lead singer Bono revealed the Stars and Stripes in the inner lining of his jacket as a sign of solidarity.

Super Bowl: Spectacular musical performances Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake: "Nipplegate" Most people will remember the 2004 show only for the biggest scandal in the recent history of the Super Bowl. Four other stars performed at the show but what stuck was Justin Timberlake tearing off a piece of Jackson's outfit during the song "Rock Your Body," exposing a breast. Since that incident, the Super Bowl is broadcast with a five-second delay.

Super Bowl: Spectacular musical performances Purple Rain in the rain Long live Prince! Often considered one of the best halftime shows of all time, Prince delivered the performance of a lifetime in 2007 under difficult conditions, as it rained throughout. When Prince sang "Purple Rain" at the end of his concert, it was a truly magical moment in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl: Spectacular musical performances Madonna styled as Cleopatra Meanwhile, the Super Bowl halftime show has taken on a life of its own, and some people tune in just for the show. In the US, 114 million people watched Madonna's performance in 2012 — almost 3 million more than watched the game. Dressed as Cleopatra, the "Queen of Pop" was accompanied by LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green.

Super Bowl: Spectacular musical performances Beyoncé Not every halftime show is outstanding. Bruno Mars and Beyoncé brought momentum to the stage at the 50th anniversary in 2016, but Coldplay's performance came across as a bit stuffy.

Super Bowl: Spectacular musical performances Lady Gaga Dressed in a futuristic cowgirl outfit, Lady Gaga started her performance on the roof of the stadium, jumped off the ledge and was lowered onto the stage. She sang Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land," an unofficial national anthem of the United States. Donald Trump was president at the time, and her show was seen as a subtle protest.

Super Bowl: Spectacular musical performances Latina power For the 2020 halftime show, shortly before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez teamed up. A guest appearance by J.Lo's daughter Emme was a nice touch: the 11-year-old sang along to "Let's Get Loud" and the Springsteen classic, "Born In The USA."

Super Bowl: Spectacular musical performances Pandemic restrictions: The Weeknd As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd had to follow strict security and distancing rules in 2021, all the while playing to an audience of cardboard cutouts. Like all the other artists at a Super Bowl show, he was not paid. In fact, he spent $7 million (€ 6,1 million) to create the show according to his own wishes. Author: Sabine Oelze, Maria John Sánchez



rs/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)