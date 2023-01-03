  1. Skip to content
Damar Hamlin collapsed after a tackle during the game
Hamlin fell to the ground after a tackleImage: Joshua A. Bickel/AP Photo//picture alliance
SportsUnited States of America

NFL: Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field

32 minutes ago

American football player Damar Hamlin fell to the ground after a tackle. The Buffalo Bills said he was in a "critical condition" after suffering a cardiac arrest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lf2l

National Football League (NFL) player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game Monday night. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin, 24, is the safety player for the Buffalo Bills, who were playing against Cincinnati Bengals. The game was postponed after the incident.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the Bills said in a statement.

How did the incident happen?

During the first quarter of the game, Hamlin took a hard hit after tackling the Bengals' Tee Higgins.  

Higgins' right shoulder hit Hamlin in the chest. He then wrapped his arms around Higgins' shoulders and helmet to drag him down. Hamlin quickly got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

Medical staff rushed to the field and gave him emergency treatment, which included CPR. Broadcaster ESPN said Hamlin was also given oxygen as he was loaded into the ambulance.

ESPN commentator Joe Buck said that medical staff had been "pounding" on Hamlin's chest and it was quickly clear from the reaction of the players that the situation was grave.

The crowd became silent as television coverage broke away from the scene. Players from both teams appeared distressed, with some kneeling to pray and some brought to tears.

Concern and prayers poured from fans online. "The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar," said the Buffalo Bills on their Twitter account. 

Game 'temporarily suspended'

Initial reports said the game would restart after a five-minute warm-up, which brought out anger from many fans on social media. 

Former NFL player and analyst Booger McFarland said in the ESPN broadcast that "nobody is concerned about football right now... they are concerned about one thing, the health and safety of this young man."

After consensus between the two teams' coaches and referees, it was announced that the game would be "temporarily suspended."

The NFL Players Association later tweeted, "The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well being." 

"Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers," Hamlin's agent Ira Turner said in a statement.

tg/fb  (AP, Reuters)

