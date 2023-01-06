NFL: Bills Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and is showing "remarkable improvement" after suffering cardiac arrest during a game, which the NFL has said would not be rescheduled after play was stopped.

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake and communicating with his medical team, three days after he suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night, his doctors told the media on Thursday.

Two physicians from Hamlin's team of doctors said that the American football safety was "demonstrating signs of good neurological recovery" and was able to communicate in writing.

Doctors said that the 24-year-old had asked in writing who won Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was called off following Hamlin's collapse after taking a hard hit in the chest while making a tackle in the first quarter. Medical personnel were able to revive his heartbeat on the field, as fans and players watching the scene were visibly shaken.

"Damar, you won — you won the game of life," the player was told, Dr. Timothy Pritts of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said.

Hamlin asking about the outcome of the game showed, "it's not only that the lights are on — he's home," Pritts said. "It appears that all cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying."

Hamlin continues to be on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) to assist his breathing.

The next step, according to doctors, is to get Hamlin breathing on his own.

They said it was too early to say whether the hit or a preexisting condition caused the defensive player to go into cardiac arrest after taking the hit.

'Play for Damar'

Hamlin's progress was a much-needed boost for the Bills, who have resumed practice as they gear up to host the New England Patriots in their season finale on Sunday.

Players were emotional as Hamlin was resuscitated on the field Monday Image: Jeff Dean/AP Photo/picture alliance

The team — which was left emotionally devastated after watching Hamlin collapse — has also changed its motto from "Pray for Damar'' to "Play for Damar."

At a press conference later on Thursday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was moved seeing Hamlin's concern for his team.

"As teammates, you love hearing that response, that the first thing on his mind wasn't 'poor me,' it was 'how are my teammates doing, did we win this game?'" an emotional Allen said.

"For Damar to go through that and come out the other side and still think about his teammates... but that's Damar, that's who he is."

The NFL said Thursday it would not reschedule the game between the Bills and the Bengals, who are both in the hunt for a top spot in the playoffs.

The league said not playing the game would have "no effect" on which teams qualify for the postseason, although the move creates "potential competitive inequities in certain playoff scenarios.''

