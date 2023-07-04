  1. Skip to content
Neymar fined $3.3 million for breaking environmental rules

July 4, 2023

Brazllian superstar Neymar Jr. was handed a fine for breaking laws regarding the construction of an artificial lake at his multimillion-dollar beachfront house outside Rio de Janeiro.

Neymar in his Brazilian yellow jersey
Neymar is among the world's highest paid athletes Image: Martin Meissner/AP Photo/picture alliance

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. was handed a hefty fine Monday after local authorities found that his sprawling beach house violated environmental rules.

Neymar was fined 16 million Brazilian reais (about $3.33 million or €3.05 million) for illegally building an artificial lake at his property. 

The mansion, estimated to be worth millions, is located in the coastal town of Mangaratiba on the south coast of Rio de Janeiro state in Brazil.

An aerial view of Neymar's beach house mansion near Rio de Janeiro
Neymar's house features a heliport, spa and gymImage: Mauro PIMENTEL/AFP

Project violates rules regarding freshwater sources

Authorities found several environmental violations at the luxury property, where workers were building an artificial lake and beach.

It included "carrying out work subject to environmental control without authorization," capture and diversion of river water without authorization, and "removal of land and suppression of vegetation without authorization."

Authorities cordoned off the site last month and ordered all activity to cease, but Brazilian media reported that Neymar threw a party there and bathed in the lake.

On top of the fine, the case will also be investigated by other environmental control bodies. including the local attorney general's office, the state civil police environmental protection office

Neymar's spokesperson has declined to comment on the matter. 

rm/lo (Reuters, EFE, AFP)

