French police have released Telegram boss Pavel Durov, after holding him in custody for 96 hours. He's been transferred to a court for questioning. Russian-born Durov was arrested in Paris on Sunday. The court must now decide whether he will be indicted for alleged illegal activities on Telegram. DW spoke to Natalia Krapiva about this, she's a tech senior counsel in New York.