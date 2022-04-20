 ′Next few hours very decisive in the siege of Mariupol′: DW′s Rebecca Ritters in Kyiv | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 21.04.2022

DW News

'Next few hours very decisive in the siege of Mariupol': DW's Rebecca Ritters in Kyiv

Top stories in 90 seconds 21.04.2022

The Day: Why is Russia attacking eastern Ukraine now?

The Day: Why is Russia attacking eastern Ukraine now? 21.04.2022

Emmanuel Macron et Marine Le Pen NEWS : Dbat tlvis de l entre-deux tours de l lection prsidentielle - 20/04/2022 FredericChambert/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL

French presidential TV debate: Macron vs. Le Pen 21.04.2022

War crime prosecutor's team member speaks on the phone next to buildings that were destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ukraine war: Corpses exhumed from mass graves 21.04.2022

Raheela Mahomed

Raheela Mahomed 15.03.2022

Raheela Mahomed joined Deutsche Welle in 2021. She has more than a decade of experience as a journalist covering stories across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

