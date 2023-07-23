New Zealand's World Cup team evacuated after hotel fire

The national Women's World Cup team, or the Football Ferns, was evacuated after a fire broke out at their hotel in Auckland. This is the second security incident since the start of the tournament this week.

New Zealand's Women's World Cup team was evacuated briefly on Saturday after several small fires broke out at their hotel in Auckland, local media reported.

All team members are accounted for and safe, authorities said.

Police charged a 34-year-old man with burglary and arson, the Associated Press reported.

New Zealand and Australia are co-hosting the ninth edition of the Women's World Cup. Saturday's fire was the second security incident in the three days since the World Cup tournament began.

A rare shooting in Auckland hours before the official opening of the competition at a construction site in Auckland had raised concerns among officials and the public.

But there was no indication the shooting was tied to the game.

A moment of silence for the victims was held before New Zealand defeated Norway 1-0 in the first match on July 20.

What do we know about the incident at the hotel?

At about 7:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT/UTC) Saturday, the national women's football team, or the Football Ferns, was evacuated from the Pullman Hotel in downtown Auckland.

New Zealand defender CJ Bott said players made it out safely, saying a fire exit was bit smokey "but the majority of us got down the other safe exit and we exited the building perfectly fine."

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation, according to the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

Police said they considered the fire to be suspicious, but no other details were disclosed.

Andrew Pragnell, the CEO of New Zealand Football, thanked the police for their efforts to ensure safety in both instances this week.

Pragnell said additional measures were also in place in regard to security at the tournament.

The New Zealand team will continue group games at the tournament on Tuesday with a match against the Philippines in Wellington.

