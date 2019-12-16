New Zealand volcano: Police wind down search for last missing victims

Police said they will scale down the search for the final two missing people from the White Island volcano blast. They believe that the victims' bodies "were washed out to sea."
New Zealand police believe that the bodies of the two people still missing after a volcano eruption on White Island, also known by its indigenous name Whakaari, have been washed out to sea, they announced on Wednesday.
The official death toll from the blast is 16, with dozens more injured when the volcano erupted earlier in December.
Deputy police commissioner Mike Clement told media on Wednesday that authorities were "deeply sorry" they had not been able to find the bodies of an Australian teenager and a local tour guide.
"It is my strong view, but I cannot be absolutely positive, that the two bodies were washed out to sea," Clement said.
"We haven't given up," he added. "But we have reached a phase where we are literally in the hands of the sea."
Clement said search operations will now be continued by regional officers while the nationally-run teams would not search any further.
Forty-seven people were on the island, a popular destination for tourists located in northern New Zealand, when the volcano erupted. Fourteen of those who were injured are still being treated in hospitals in New Zealand, 13 others have been transferred to Australia.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that inquiries will be launched to look at why the tourists were allowed on the island . This could result in changes to New Zealand's tourism regulations.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ed/se (dpa, Reuters)
New Zealand has marked one week since its White Island volcano tourism disaster with a minute's silence amid mounting queries over safety and liability. At 16, the death toll excludes two persons still missing. (16.12.2019)
New Zealand recovery teams braving fumes and heat have failed to find the last two missing after the White Island eruption. The nation's accident law compensates victims and relatives but rules out negligence lawsuits. (15.12.2019)
The bodies of six people who perished in a volcanic eruption on New Zealand's White Island have been retrieved and taken to a navy ship offshore. Families left distraught by the tragedy had pleaded for a swift recovery. (12.12.2019)
New Zealand geologists say there is at least a 40% chance of White Island volcano erupting in the next 24 hours. The bodies of nine people are still missing on the volcano's rim. (11.12.2019)