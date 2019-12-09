 New Zealand volcano: No more survivors expected after deadly eruption | News | DW | 09.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

New Zealand volcano: No more survivors expected after deadly eruption

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that many people remain unaccounted for after a volcano erupted on an island off the coast. Police say they don't expect any more survivors.

Watch video 00:39

Volcanic eruption in New Zealand 'too dangerous' for rescue crews

Five people were confirmed dead and 18 others injured, with many more missing, after a volcano erupted on Monday afternoon while dozens of cruise ship passengers were exploring a small, uninhabited New Zealand island.

"Police believe that anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation," police said in a statement. "Based on the information we have, we do not believe there are any survivors on the island."

A massive plume of ash spewed thousands of feet into the air above White Island, also known by the indigenous Maori name Whakaari, which is popular due to its moon-like surface.

The five people who died were part of 23 rescued earlier from the island. 

Details of the deceased and injured were not provided, however former Whakatane mayor Tony Bonne said a "young, energetic man lost his life," reported the New Zealand Herald.

Map of the volcano area

Stranded

A number of injured people were taken to hospital with burns, Deputy Police Commissioner John Tims told reporters late Monday evening.

Tims said it was too early to establish how many people were trapped on the island. It was declared unsafe for emergency services to return to following a risk assessment by volcano experts. 

New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, confirmed some of those caught up in the blast were foreigners. 

"We know that there were a number of tourists on or around the island at the time, both New Zealanders and visitors from overseas."

Australia's Nine News reported 24 Australian citizens were on White Island when it erupted. 

  • People on a boat at Whakaari, White Island

    New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures

    Last-second escape

    Tourist Michael Schade wrote on Twitter as he posted video of the eruption that his "family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable.''

  • Smoke billows from Whakaari, also known as White Island

    New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures

    Whakaari smoke billows

    Massive clouds of smoke and debris billow from New Zealand's White Island (also known as Whakaari) in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. It's a destination that's popular with tourists because of its unusual, moon-like surface.

  • Aerial view of hikers on White Island's crater rim

    New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures

    Aerial view of hikers

    This arial view shows a group of tourists at the crater's rim before it erupted. About 10,000 people visit the volcano every year. It was unclear whether the group was alerted to flee or was continuing a tour, unaware of the looming danger.

  • Thick smoke

    New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures

    Thick smoke

    Thick clouds of ash, steam and debris spew from New Zealand's most active volcano cone, 70% of which is underwater, according to New Zealand volcano agency GeoNet. It has erupted frequently over the last half-century, most recently in 2016.

  • Injured tourists are ferried into waiting ambulances after the White Island volcano eruption

    New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures

    Hospitalized

    Injured tourists are ferried into waiting ambulances ready to transport the to several hospitals including Whakatane, Tauranga, Middlemore and Auckland City, following the eruption.


Cruise ship passengers

"Twenty-three people have been rescued from the island including the one who died, leaving up to possibly 27 people currently on White Island," Auckland-based journalist Carissa Paramita told DW after the first fatality had been announced.

Many of the people visiting the island were from the cruise liner Ovation of the Seas. The captain made an announcement to passengers that a group of guests and one crew member were on the island at the time of the eruption, reported the New Zealand Herald.  

Footage posted on social media showed a tower of ash billowing into the air above the island. "My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it," said witness Michael Schade. 

Read moreRing of Fire: Five facts about the most earthquake prone region in the world

Tourist Michael Schade took this photo moments after leaving the island 'about a minute or two into the eruption' (Michael Schade/Twitter@sch)

Tourist Michael Schade took this photo moments after leaving the island 'about a minute or two into the eruption'

Rescue operation

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) sent assets and personnel to assist in the emergency response.

"A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft has flown over White Island carrying out surveillance over the area, and two NH90 helicopters have flown to Whakatane to assist," according to a NZDF statement.

"Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Wellington is currently transiting from Auckland to Whakatane to offer support."

The country's emergency management ministry advised people living near the affected area should consider staying indoors with windows and doors closed to limit the entry of volcanic ash. It said in a statement that the effects of the volcano can spread "many kilometres."  

Injured tourists are ferried into waiting ambulances after the White Island volcano eruption

Injured tourists are ferried into waiting ambulances after the White Island volcano eruption

Missing loved ones

The New Zealand Red Cross activated the Family Links website for people to declare themselves safe or register an inquiry about a family member. 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered emergency support to New Zealand authorities following reports that Australians were caught up in the blast.

Ovation of the Seas is a 16-deck cruise ship owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises. It can accommodate about 5,000 passengers and has a crew of 1,500. It is docked at Tauranga on a cruise that began last week in Sydney.

White Island sits about 50 kilometers (30 miles) offshore from mainland New Zealand, and GeoNet says it is New Zealand's most active cone volcano, with about 70% of the volcano under the sea.

Twelve people were killed on the island in 1914 when it was being mined for sulphur. Part of a crater wall collapsed and a landslide destroyed the miners' village and the mine itself. 

  • Plume of smoke rises up from Eyjafjällajökull crater (AP)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Remember Eyjafjallajökull?

    The Icelandic volcano with a famously unpronounceable name erupted in 2010, throwing up a massive cloud of ash into the air and disrupting air traffic all across Europe and North Atlantic. A total of 100,000 flights were canceled within one week.

  • Etna erupting in Sicily. (picture alliance/AP Photo/S. Allegra)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Mount Etna: Europe's biggest volcano

    The snow-covered volcano in Sicily, Mount Etna, is both Europe's largest and its most active volcano. It has been continuously erupting for centuries with more or less intensity. At least 10 people were injured when Etna suddenly launched volcanic rocks and steam in 2017.

  • Indonesien - Mount Agung (Reuters/Antara Foto/N. Budhiana)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Trouble in Bali paradise

    Indonesia's Mount Agung erupted in November 2017 and again in June 2018. Both eruptions prompted authorities to close down the airport in the tourist resort, effectively stranding thousands of visitors.

  • A policeman runs away from the volcano in Guatemala (Reuters/L. Echeverria)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Panic and death in Guatemala

    The sudden eruption of Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego in June 2018 left hundreds dead or missing. The volcano also launched ash nearly six kilometers (four miles) into the sky, blanketing nearby villages.

  • Flow of lava seen behind a house in Hawai (Reuters/T. Sylvester)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Kilauea - the rage of Pele

    Hawaii's ancient religion names the goddess Pele as the ruler of volcanoes and fire. One of the volcanoes under her command is Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island, which has been erupting since 1983. The eruptions escalated in 2018, with walls of moving lava swallowing streets and destroying hundreds of homes.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


kw,bk/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

The Lake Laach volcano in Germany is 'recharging' with fresh magma

Above, a pristine blue lake filled with boaters and swimmers. Below, magma bubbles and swells. What sounds like a Hollywood plot is in fact based on new research by geophysicists in Germany. (06.02.2019)  

The frozen tears of New Zealand's melting glaciers

As the planet heats up, scientists warn the dramatic seams of ice that have inspired ancient legends, Victorian explorers and modern tourists alike could all but vanish. (30.08.2018)  

Ring of Fire: Five facts about the most earthquake prone region in the world

The Pacific Ring of Fire is aptly named. It's a string of volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean, and the region is prone to earthquakes. In fact, most earthquakes strike within the ring. Here's five facts. (27.12.2018)  

New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures

A volcano on New Zealand's White Island erupted on Monday sending a large plume of smoke into the sky over the popular tourist destination. (09.12.2019)  

Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

In recent years, volcanic eruptions have claimed lives, destroyed homes, and left people stranded accross the world. DW looks at the top five troublemakers among volcanos today. (29.06.2018)  

Natural disasters as seen from outer space

How do satellites see the Earth? And what do they find out about what's happening down here? Check out these impressive photos of natural disasters to discover for yourself. (14.02.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

New Zealand Police statement

New Zealand Police statement

Helen Clark tweet

Helen Clark tweet

NZ civil defense statement

NZ civil defense statement

NZ Red Cross Family Links

NZ Red Cross Family Links

NZDF statement

NZDF statement

Audios and videos on the topic

Volcanic eruption in New Zealand 'too dangerous' for rescue crews  

New Zealand volcano erupts  

Advertisement