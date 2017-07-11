New Zealand: Tsunami warning issued after powerful quake

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck off the northeastern coast of New Zealand early on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, triggering tsunami warnings from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC).

Tsunami waves were possible up to 300 kilometers (180 miles) from the quake's epicenter, the PTWC said.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) tweeted: "We are assessing whether the earthquake has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed."

'Long and strong quake'

The emergency body said the tsunami threat applied to the east of the country's North Island.

"Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can," NEMA added.

"The first waves may have reached NZ in the areas around East Cape at approximately 3:34am. Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is canceled."

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

The quake's depth was 20 kilometers according to the US Geological Survey.

Christchurch remembered

In 2011, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of the city's downtown.

Just two weeks ago, New Zealand marked the 10th anniversary of the disaster, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leading a tribute to honor the 185 victims.

