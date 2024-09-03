New Zealand to triple tourist fee

The government is increasing entry taxes for foreign visitors to NZ$100. The country's vital tourism sector has voiced concerns about the impact this will have on the industry.

The government of New Zealand announced on Tuesday that it will nearly triple entry fees for foreign tourists. The news prompted criticism from the country's key tourism sector, citing concerns that it will keep visitors away.

Currently, international tourists pay NZ$35 ($22) to enter the country. Starting October 1, that fee will rise to NZ$100 ($62).

The measure was to "ensure visitors contribute to public services and high-quality experiences while visiting New Zealand."

Like many other popular destinations, New Zealand has been grappling with how to manage a deluge of visitors, now an important part of the country's economy, and the environmental and social impact that overtourism can bring.

"International tourism plays a hugely important role in the New Zealand economy, with international visitors spending over $11 billion in the year ending March 2024," Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Matt Doocey said.

"But international tourism also comes with costs to local communities, including additional pressure on regional infrastructure and higher upkeep and maintenance costs across our conservation estate," he said.

Tourism in times of climate change To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Still reeling from the pandemic

The NZ$35 fee was first introduced in 2019, but the government found that this was not enough to cover the cost of environmental damage wrought by tourism.

However, the New Zealand Tourism Industry Association is worried that the fee will keep many people away. This is particularly concerning in the aftermath of the COVID.19 pandemic, when the country had extremely strict border closures.

"New Zealand's tourism recovery is falling behind the rest of the world, and this will further dent our global competitiveness," Rebecca Ingram, the association's chief executive, said.

Earlier on Tuesday, data from Stats NZ showed that travel industry profits from June 2023 to June 2024 were down 5% on pre-pandemic levels.

The government has also proposed to increase taxes on regional airports, prompting further worry from the tourism sector.

es/lo (dpa, Reuters)