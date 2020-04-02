 New Zealand to pay tribute with illuminated German flag as last citizens repatriated | News | DW | 13.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

New Zealand to pay tribute with illuminated German flag as last citizens repatriated

Auckland will illuminate Sky Tower in the colors of the German flag in recognition of the final repatriation flight. Some 12,000 Germans were stuck in the country due to the lockdown measures.

Auckland Skyline

Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand, will be lit up in the colors of the German national flag on Monday evening, in honor of the last German travelers in New Zealand being repatriated from the country.

"Auckland's Sky Tower will light up black, red and golden yellow this evening to mark the final repatriation flight of Germans out of New Zealand. By the end of today we will have moved 8,500 stranded Germans back to their homeland," the German-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce confirmed in a statement.

The Lufthansa A380 Flight 357, with 500 German nationals on board, is due to fly from Auckland to Frankfurt at 6:30 p.m, local time (0600 GMT/UTC). It will do a low pass over the harbour past Sky Tower.

Read more: Coronavirus: New Zealand allows stranded tourists to leave

About 200,000 Germans were stranded overseas as a result of worldwide lockdowns and travel restrictions due to fears of the coronavirus pandemic, 12,000 of them in New Zealand.

The chamber's chief executive, Monique Surges said that being able to send them back was "immensely satisfying and a huge relief."

Fourteen Lufthansa and 12 Air New Zealand flights were chartered for stranded Germans, taking up to 1,200 passengers back per day. Another flight of German travelers is due to fly back to Germany from Christchurch today.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Neuseeland Coronavirus - Rückholung von Staatsbürgern aus Wuhan

Coronavirus: New Zealand allows stranded tourists to leave 02.04.2020

Around 187,000 of the roughly 200,000 Germans stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic have been flown home. The vast majority of those still abroad are in New Zealand.

USA Coronavirus US-Präsident Donald Trump

Coronavirus latest: Trump denies he reacted too slowly to pandemic 13.04.2020

The US president has denied accusations he rebuffed advice in February on how to control the outbreak. His own medical advisor, however, appeared to contradict Trump's version of events. Follow DW for the latest updates.

Papst Franziskus Messe Ostern Vatikan

Coronavirus latest: Pope mourns dead in Easter message 12.04.2020

Pope Francis has offered sympathy to those who weren't able to say goodbye to their loved ones. Meanwhile, Europe's elderly have been warned that isolation measures may apply until 2021. Follow DW for the latest updates.

Advertisement