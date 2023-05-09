New Zealand: Storms pause search for missing student

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have lashed the area for days, making some wonder why a group of children were taken for an excursion in the inclement weather.

New Zealand police temporarily on Tuesday suspended the search and rescue operation for a high school student who went missing during a school trip to the caves in Auckland as heavy rains led to flash floods in the country's North Island.

One of the 15 students went missing in the Abbey Caves complex near Whangarei, where they went for an outdoor education class with two teachers. The remaining 14 students and both teachers are accounted for.

The rescue teams suspended operation at 5 p.m. after searching the area all day while it was lashed by heavy rains throughout the day. They will resume the search at first light.

"Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the unaccounted for student," New Zealand Police Superintendent Tony Hill said in a statement. "The school is also being supported by the Ministry of Education's Traumatic Incident Team."

School Principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said the incident was "hugely upsetting for all concerned."

Some, however, contended that the group should not have been on an excursion in such treacherous conditions. Gilbert-Smith urged parents to be patient in a school Facebook post.

"In time we will seek to understand how this situation occurred, but for now I ask that we stay united," she said.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have lashed the area for days, with almost 10 centimeters (4 inches) expected on Tuesday alone. The rainfall makes caves liable to flash flooding. The storm is expected to continue through midnight.

Meanwhile, roads and parks in Auckland were flooded with rainwater, with schools suspended for the time being.

The city has seen storms take several lives this year itself. In January, heavy flooding killed four people while in February, cyclone Gabrielle damaged most of North Island and left at least 11 people dead.

Thousands still missing a week after Cyclone Gabrielle To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mk/sms (AFP, Reuters)