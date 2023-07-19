  1. Skip to content
New Zealand shooting incident, three dead

41 minutes ago

According to media in Auckland at least six people have been injured, including a police officer.

Police officers stand guard near the location of a reported shooting in Auckland, New Zealand
Police officers stand guard near the location of a reported shooting in AucklandImage: Nathan Frandino/REUTERS

At least three people died after a gunman opened fire at a construction site in Auckland on Thursday, New Zealand police said.

Police Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said two people were killed and the male gunman had also died in the incident.

What do we know so far?

Police said a "significant incident" had occurred but said the situation had been contained to a single building that was under construction in lower Queen Street, in the city center. 

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown described the situation as "dreadful" and warned people to stay away as "police are under immense pressure."

More to follow...

jsi/rc (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)

