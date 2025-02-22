New Zealand says China fired live rounds in new navy drills

New Zealand's navy said it observed a Chinese vessel firing live rounds in international waters. Earlier, on Friday, Australia condemned China for conducting similar drills in the region.

A Chinese navy ship fired live rounds on Saturday after issuing a warning through a radio broadcast, the New Zealand government said.

Personnel on a New Zealand naval frigate "observed live rounds being fired from the Zunyi's main gun, as would be expected during the course of such an exercise", the office of the New Zealand defense minister said in a statement.

It comes a day after China conducted drills in international waters between Australia and New Zealand, which led to disruptions in flights.

Speaking of the drills on Friday, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said the government did not yet have "a satisfactory answer from China as to the question of the notice" of the drills, which he has said was "disconcerting" for commercial aviation.

More to follow…