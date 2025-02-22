New Zealand says China fired live rounds in new navy drills

New Zealand's navy said it observed a Chinese vessel firing live rounds in international waters. Earlier, on Friday, Australia condemned China for conducting similar drills in the region.

A Chinese navy ship fired live rounds on Saturday after issuing a warning through a radio broadcast, the New Zealand government said.

Personnel on a New Zealand naval frigate "observed live rounds being fired from the Zunyi's main gun, as would be expected during the course of such an exercise," the office of New Zealand's defense minister said in a statement.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said "we monitoring and shadowing and tracking the fleet."

It came a day after China conducted similar drills in international waters between Australia and New Zealand, which led to disruptions in flights.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Saturday that the government did not yet have "a satisfactory answer from China as to the question of the notice" of the drills, which he has said was "disconcerting" for commercial aviation.

Australia and New Zealand have been monitoring the three Chinese navy vessels — a frigate, a cruiser and a supply tanker — since they were seen off Australia's shores last week.

Australia and New Zealand decry inadequate notice

This was the second such exercise in two days in international waters of the Tasman Sea, held despite Australia and New Zealand complaining of inadequate prior notice.

"As happened yesterday, the Chinese Task Group advised via radio channels of its intent to conduct live firing," the statement by New Zealand's defense minister's office said.

"Defence is working with the NZ Civil Aviation Authority to ensure all aircraft are notified. The safety of all people, aircraft and vessels in the area remains our paramount concern."

New Zealand said its concerns over notification times and best practice would be "communicated appropriately."

Marles said that while China did not violate the international law, it did not follow best practice of giving 12-24 hours' notice, and Canberra had raised this issue with Beijing.

