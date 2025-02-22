  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German electionUkraine warMiddle East crisis
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsNew Zealand

New Zealand says China fired live rounds in new navy drills

Midhat Fatimah AFP, Reuters
February 22, 2025

New Zealand's navy said it observed a Chinese vessel firing live rounds in international waters. Earlier, on Friday, Australia condemned China for conducting similar drills in the region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4qsyT
Naval ships
China fired the live round after issuing a warning on radioImage: Vitaly Nevar/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

A Chinese navy ship fired live rounds on Saturday after issuing a warning through a radio broadcast, the New Zealand government said.

Personnel on a New Zealand naval frigate "observed live rounds being fired from the Zunyi's main gun, as would be expected during the course of such an exercise," the office of New Zealand's defense minister said in a statement.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said "we monitoring and shadowing and tracking the fleet."

It came a day after China conducted similar drills in international waters between Australia and New Zealand, which led to disruptions in flights.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Saturday that the government did not yet have "a satisfactory answer from China as to the question of the notice" of the drills, which he has said was "disconcerting" for commercial aviation.

Australia and New Zealand have been monitoring the three Chinese navy vessels — a frigate, a cruiser and a supply tanker — since they were seen off Australia's shores last week.

Australia and New Zealand decry inadequate notice

This was the second such exercise in two days in international waters of the Tasman Sea, held despite Australia and New Zealand complaining of inadequate prior notice.

"As happened yesterday, the Chinese Task Group advised via radio channels of its intent to conduct live firing," the statement by New Zealand's defense minister's office said.

"Defence is working with the NZ Civil Aviation Authority to ensure all aircraft are notified. The safety of all people, aircraft and vessels in the area remains our paramount concern."

New Zealand said its concerns over notification times and best practice would be "communicated appropriately."

Marles said that while China did not violate the international law, it did not follow best practice of giving 12-24 hours' notice, and Canberra had raised this issue with Beijing.

Edited by: Zac Crellin

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

This handout photo released by the New Zealand Defence Force on May 7, 2023 shows New Zealand army personnels from 16th Field Regiment firing 21-gun salute in Wellington.

New Zealand to boost defense amid China tensions

New Zealand to boost defense amid China tensions

New Zealand is facing the most testing strategic environment in decades with a military that's not fit for future challenges, according to a government review.
PoliticsAugust 4, 2023
A handout photo from the Australian Defense Force shows a Chinese warship sailing close to Australia

Chinese naval 'live-fire' drills spark concern in Australia

Chinese naval 'live-fire' drills spark concern in Australia

The drills sparked a warning to airlines flying between Australian airports and New Zealand. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese however said there was no "imminent risk of danger."
PoliticsFebruary 21, 2025
Mapped Out | China ports | Chinesische Häfen

China's plan to dominate the seas

China's plan to dominate the seas

Maritime shipping networks are crucial for world trade. As the world's top export nation, China has invested in ports across the globe. But access to sea routes is about more than just trade.
PoliticsNovember 19, 202415:15 min