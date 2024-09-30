New Zealand reclaims the world record for the largest haka

More than 6,000 people took part in the event, surpassing the previous record set a decade ago in France. The haka is surely best known nowadays because of New Zealand's All Blacks performing it before rugby matches.

New Zealand has once again claimed the world record for the largest haka, beating the record held by France since 2014.

Last Sunday, 6,531 people gathered at Eden Park stadium in Auckland to perform the traditional Maori dance. With this number of participants, they surpassed the previous record of 4,028 people.

Although the organizers had hoped to reach 10,000 participants, the final number was enough to set a new world record.

"It's more than just numbers; it's about honoring our cultural legacy on a global stage," Nick Sautner, CEO of Eden Park, said.

Brian Sobel, a Guinness World Records judge, validated the official count and confirmed the event's success, which was later also added to the organization's website.

Which haka was performed?

The group of participants performed the "Ka Mate" haka, one of the most internationally recognized versions and the one favored by the country's All Blacks rugby teams.

"Seeing thousands of passionate New Zealanders, from young children to elders, performing the haka in the stadium was a truly memorable moment," Sautner commented.

This haka was created in 1820 by Te Rauparaha, a warrior chief of the Ngati Toa tribe, as a way to celebrate his escape from a rival tribe that was pursuing him.

The "Ka Mate" haka became globally famous thanks to its performance by New Zealand's rugby team, the All Blacks, before every match.

Why was reclaiming the record important for New Zealand?

The previous record was set in France, when 4,028 people performed a haka in 2014.

Since then, organizers in New Zealand have worked to bring the record back home.

For them, this achievement symbolizes pride in Maori culture.

"Haka is an important part of our culture, and bringing the mana [prestige] of this world record back to its land of origin, away from the French, and ensuring it was performed correctly and with integrity was vital," Hinewehi Mohi, one of the event's organizers, said to local media.

Besides the record attempt, the event also had a charitable goal, as organizers used the occasion to raise funds for a foundation that provides music therapy to people with special needs.

What is the cultural significance of the haka?

The haka is an ancient dance of the Maori, the indigenous people of New Zealand.

Originally, it was used to welcome visiting tribes or to prepare warriors for battle.

Over time, its use has expanded to a variety of important ceremonies and events, such as sporting competitions, funerals, weddings, and graduations.

Today, nearly 1 million people in New Zealand, out of the country’s 5.2 million inhabitants, have Maori ancestry.

"This momentous event has allowed us to showcase our rich cultural heritage to the world and reinforce the deep connection we all share," Mohi said.

