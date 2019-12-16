 New Zealand police suspend search for two remaining volcano victims | News | DW | 24.12.2019

News

New Zealand police suspend search for two remaining volcano victims

The search for the bodies of the last two people still missing following a tragic eruption on White Island volcano has been called off. The death toll is now 19 and several victims remain in critical condition.

White Island, New Zealand (Reuters/J. Silva)

New Zealand police on Tuesday called off the search for the last two people still missing following the White Island volcanic eruption earlier this month.

"The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari/White Island eruption has been suspended," police superintendent Andy McGregor said in a statement.

Read more: New Zealand volcano: Police scale down search

McGregor added that they would renew their search "if new information comes to light" and that "the families of the two missing people have been informed of this decision."

Those that have not been found and presumed dead are Winona Langford, a 17-year-old Australian tourist, and Hayden Marshall-Inman, a 40-year-old tour guide from New Zealand.

  • People on a boat at Whakaari, White Island

    New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures

    Last-second escape

    Tourist Michael Schade wrote on Twitter as he posted video of the eruption that his "family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable.''

  • Smoke billows from Whakaari, also known as White Island

    New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures

    Whakaari smoke billows

    Massive clouds of smoke and debris billow from New Zealand's White Island (also known as Whakaari) in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. It's a destination that's popular with tourists because of its unusual, moon-like surface.

  • Aerial view of hikers on White Island's crater rim

    New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures

    Aerial view of hikers

    This aerial view shows a group of tourists at the crater's rim before it erupted. About 10,000 people visit the volcano every year. It was unclear whether the group was alerted to flee or was continuing a tour, unaware of the looming danger.

  • Thick smoke

    New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures

    Thick smoke

    Thick clouds of ash, steam and debris spew from New Zealand's most active volcano cone, 70% of which is underwater, according to New Zealand volcano agency GeoNet. It has erupted frequently over the last half-century, most recently in 2016.

  • Injured tourists are ferried into waiting ambulances after the White Island volcano eruption

    New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures

    Hospitalized

    Injured tourists are ferried into waiting ambulances ready to transport them to several hospitals including Whakatane, Tauranga, Middlemore and Auckland City, following the eruption.


Another victim dies in hospital

The number deaths from the eruption rose to 19 on Monday as another person died while being attended to at a hospital in Auckland.

There were 47 people visiting the tourist destination when the volcano erupted, killing 13 people initially and leaving dozens more hospitalized with serious burns. Many remain in critical condition. 

Read more: Minute's silence for New Zealand volcano victims

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said after the tragedy that an investigation into the events of December 9 could take up to a year. Potential jail terms of up to five years could be issued for those found responsible for the loss of life.

Watch video 01:47

Why were people allowed near rumbling New Zealand volcano?

jsi/cw (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

