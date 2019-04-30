 New Zealand police charge Christchurch mosque attacker with terrorism | News | DW | 21.05.2019

News

New Zealand police charge Christchurch mosque attacker with terrorism

The man accused of gunning down 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch has been formally charged with terrorism. The charge is a first for New Zealand and carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Police stand guard as members of Muslim religious groups gather for prayers at the site of the shooting outside Linwood Mosque in Christchurch

New Zealand police said Tuesday they had filed a terrorism charge against the Australian national accused of killing 51 worshippers in attacks on Christchurch mosques in March. 

"A charge of engaging in a Terrorist Act under section 6A of the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002 has now been filed," police said in a statement.

The offense carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. It's also a test case for New Zealand's terror law, which was enacted in 2002 following the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States.

Read more:  Facebook to tighten livestream access after Christchurch attacks

Watch video 28:36

New Zealand - Life after the Terror Attacks

The 28-year-old suspected white supremacist is also facing 51 murder charges and 40 attempted murder charges. 

He is currently being held in a high-security prison and has been ordered to undergo psychiatric assessment. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 14.

The March 15 attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch were the worst shootings in New Zealand's history.

The carnage shocked the population and prompted the government to tighten the country's gun laws. It also sparked widespread criticism of social media platforms, which allowed the lone gunman to livestream the massacre.

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Getty Images/AFP/M. Melville)

    New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims

    Call for global action

    At Friday's memorial in a Christchurch park, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on her country to "be the nation that discovers the cure" to the irrational hate and fear thought to be behind the March 15 mosque attacks. But she freely admitted that New Zealand itself was not immune to such "viruses." She has won praise from around the world for the way she has dealt with the tragedy.

  • People sitting in the park (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims

    A nation mourns

    Thousands gathered for the memorial service at North Hagley Park. New Zealand has seen many outpourings of grief and condemnation after the attack, and its leaders have taken immediate action to tighten the country's previously lax gun laws. Military-style semi-automatic and automatic firearms like those used in the March 15 attack are to be banned from April 11.

  • Yusuf Islam (picture-alliance/Zuma Press/P.J. Heller)

    New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims

    Singing for peace and harmony

    Among those performing at the Christchurch ceremony was Yusuf Islam, also known as Cat Stevens. Islam, himself a Muslim convert, performed his song "Peace Train." "Our hearts go out to the families of those whose lives were snatched away in that evil carnage while they were worshipping at the mosque two weeks ago," he said before his performance.

  • Man crying (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Baker)

    New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims

    National grief

    The shootings by the suspected Australian gunman also left many people injured. Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel called the atrocity "an attack on us all." But, she said, in the end a deed aimed at dividing people had "united us" instead. Services were also held in several other New Zealand cities.

  • Crowd in the Christchurch park (picture-alliance/AP/M. Baker)

    New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims

    Speaking of forgiveness

    The service in Christchurch was also attended by numerous dignitaries, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Among those who spoke was Farid Ahmed, the husband of Husna Ahmed, one of those who died in the attack in the Al Noor mosque. He told the crowd he had forgiven the shooter because of his beliefs. "I don't want to have a heart that is boiling like a volcano," Ahmed said.

    Author: Timothy Jones


nm/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

