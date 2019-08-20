 New Zealand PM slams book sales of Christchurch shooter′s ′manifesto′ | News | DW | 22.08.2019

News

New Zealand PM slams book sales of Christchurch shooter's 'manifesto'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed concern after it emerged that the accused Christchurch gunman’s "manifesto" is being sold as a book in Ukraine. Ardern said the idea was "abhorrent and disgusting."

Jacinda Ardern (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Perry)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed concern after it emerged that the accused Christchurch gunman's "manifesto" is being sold as a book in Ukraine. Ardern said the idea was "abhorrent and disgusting."

The New Zealand premier said on Thursday that she planned to contact the Ukrainian government after the revelation that print versions of the "manifesto" written by the accused Chistchurch gunman were being sold in Ukraine.

Details of the online sales were published by the investigative website Bellingcat, which found an online forum in Ukraine was selling the 87-page long translated document in a paperback format. The forum was said to openly praise the shooter, whokilled 51 people in the Christchurch mosque attacks in March.

Ardern told reporters on Thursday that she was prepared to contact the Ukrainian government to express her concerns.

"It's abhorrent but we only have the ability to control what occurs within our jurisdiction. But I would have no hesitation sharing New Zealand's view with the Ukraine," Ardern said in the New Zealand Herald.

The document has been classified as objectionable in New Zealand, meaning that individuals found to be distributing it in the country could face a prison sentence of up to 14 years, or a fine of NZ$ 10,000 ($6,400, 5,770 euros).

Read more: Suspected Christchurch shooter sent money to French group — report

In its investigation, Bellingcat also found that a Russian version of the the shooter's document was also being promoted online in Ukraine. Its biggest promoters were said to be members of a neo-Nazi group with ties to Russia and based in the capital, Kyiv.

Corrections officials in New Zealand last week apologized after it was revealed that the alleged Christchurch killer had been allowed to send a letter from prison espousing "hateful" views. One of the letters was addressed to a Russian man named Alan.

Ardern on Thursday also defendedthe Christchurch Call, a voluntary international agreement aimed at stopping violent extremism and terrorist content from spreading online.

"I don't think we should assume that just because an act doesn't fix everything that it's not worthwhile. The Christchurch Call will make a considerable difference," she said.

New Zealand: Sky TV fined for airing Christchurch footage

Sky TV NZ has been fined for showing footage from the alleged Christchurch attacker's livestream. The broadcasting authority found it had the potential to cause significant distress to the public. (20.08.2019)  

New Zealand seeks answers from Facebook over livestreamed massacre

Serious questions have been raised about tech companies' ability to police extremist content after footage of New Zealand's mosque shootings was broadcast live on Facebook. The prime minister said she wants answers. (17.03.2019)  

New Zealand plans to tighten gun laws in wake of Christchurch massacre

New Zealand plans to create a gun register and tighten gun licensing, among other measures. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the intent of the reform was to "stop weapons falling into the wrong hands." (22.07.2019)  

Grief and shock, but 'still home' in Christchurch the day after terror attacks

Members of the Muslim community in Christchurch are expressing their grief over terror attacks targeting two mosques. Amid the fear were displays of solidarity, as Samantha Early reports. (16.03.2019)  

'Christchurch Call' launched in Paris as Facebook limits livestreaming for extremists

The New Zealand premier went to Paris to launch the "Christchurch Call" to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online. Major tech companies including Facebook and Google have signed on to a plan. (15.05.2019)  

Suspected Christchurch shooter sent money to French group — report

The suspected Christchurch Mosque shooter reportedly sent funds to a far-right French group before sending a "donation" to Austria. The Austrian far right have recently come under scrutiny for their links to the shooter. (04.04.2019)  

