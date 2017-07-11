New Zealand PM Jacinda Andern vows to pass new anti-terror planning law

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Saturday for parliament to pass a law by the end of the month making it illegal to plan terror attacks.The move comes after a man inspired by "Islamic State" ideology stabbed seven people in an Auckland shopping mall before being shot dead by police.

Ardern said three of the victims are in critical condition after the attack on Friday committed by a lone Sri Lankan national

What happened?

The 32-year-old man, who was under constant police observation, walked into the Countdown Supermarket in LynnMall, Auckland, at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

"Inside the store, we believe this man took a knife from one of the supermarket shelves and attacked shoppers," the New Zealand police said in a statement.

Undercover police officers that had been tracking the man were on the scene within 60 seconds, said the statement.

Members of the Specialist Tactics Group "challenged the man and diverted his attention. He charged at them with the knife and the officers shot him. He died at the scene shortly afterwards," said the police spokesperson.

The IS-inspired man critically injured three people, seriously wounded one more and hurt two others.

Police have identified the attacker as a known IS sympathizer

Why was the man not in jail?

New Zealand anti-terrorist police said they had the attacker, identified only as "S," under surveillance since 2016 when he posted "anti-Western and violent" material on social media. He had first arrived in New Zealand in 2011.

Prosecutors had tried to prosecute him under the Terrorism Suppression Act, but a High Court judge ruled that preparing an attack was not an offense in the country at the time.

Anti-terror police had tracked him constantly after he left prison in July for having extremist material that spoke of martyrdom.

Now Andern wants to pass a law allowing people who plan terrorism to be tried in court.

"We will complete that work," she said. "That means we can pass that law as soon as possible and no later than by the end of this month," she promised.

jc/sms (Reuters, AP)