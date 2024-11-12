New Zealand PM apologizes for abuse in state and church care

Nearly a third of people in state and faith-based care in New Zealand suffered abuse over seven decades an Inquiry found. The overwhelming majority of children taken under state care were Maori.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Tuesday issued a formal apology in Parliament, acknowledging decades of "horrific" abuse of thousands in care, many of whom were Indigenous Maori.

"It was horrific. It was heartbreaking. It was wrong. And it should never have happened," Luxon said of the 200,000 children and vulnerable adults in state and faith-based care who were subjected to institutional physical and sexual abuse over the last 70 years.

"Today I am apologizing on behalf of the government to everyone who suﬀered abuse, harm and neglect while in care. I make this apology to all survivors on behalf of my own and previous governments."

Survivors of the abuse packed a public gallery as the PM delivered his speech in Parliament.

'Unthinkable national catastrophe'

The apology followed a public investigation by the Royal Commission of Inquiry revealing widespread abuse, torture, and neglect from 1950 to 2019 in care facilities.

Of 650,000 children and vulnerable adults in New Zealand's state, foster, and church care between 1950 and 2019 nearly a third endured physical, sexual, verbal or psychological abuse.

The commission had labelled the systemic abuse "unthinkable national catastrophe," as it highlighted cased of sexual exploitation of children, separation of mothers and children who were forcibly put up for adoption, unwitting sterilizations, and electric shocks.

The inquiry found the abuse was "overlaid with racism," primarily targeting Indigenous Maori.

Government promises reform

The government has pledged to address the inquiry's 233 recommendations, including new safety measures in state care, while the PM said that the total compensation due to survivors could run into billions of dollars.

"Some of you may feel my words count for little after so long and so much hurt.

"But I hope that today, with this apology and the acknowledgment of your burden, it becomes a little lighter for some of you," Luxon said.

