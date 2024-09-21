New Zealand pilot freed in Indonesia's West Papua

A pilot from New Zealand who was being held captive in the restive Indonesian region of West Papua has been freed. Phillip Mehrtens was kidnapped more than a year and a half ago.

Indonesian police on Saturday said insurgents in the region of West Papua had released New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens from captivity more than a year and a half after he was kidnapped.

Mehrtens had been working for Indonesian airline Susi Air when he was taken by rebels at Nduga airport on February 7 last year.

Mehrtens was handed to the Cartenz Peace Taskforce, a joint security force set up by the Indonesian government to deal with separatist groups in Papua, early on Saturday.

Taskforce spokesperson Bayu Suseno said Mehrtens was in "good health."

He was given medical and psychological checks before he was flown to Papua's city of Timika.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters confirmed the news.

"We are pleased and relieved to confirm that Phillip Mehrtens is safe and well and has been able to talk with his family. This news must be an enormous relief for his friends and loved ones," Peters said.

Mehrtens had been providing vital air links and supplies to remote communities when he was abducted by rebels from the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) insurgent group.

His release followed intense diplomatic efforts by Wellington and Jakarta.

Rebels had demanded that Indonesia recognize Papuan independence in return for Mehrtens' freedom.

rc/ab (AFP, AP)

