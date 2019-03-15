New Zealand: Multiple fatalities as gunman opens fire at Christchurch mosque

Police in the city of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island have responded to shootings at two local mosques. Authorities have confirmed there were "multiple fatalities" at both scenes and that at least one suspect is in custody.

"One person is in custody, however police believe there may be other offenders," said Police Commissioner Mike Bush.

Earlier, Bush had warned citizens to remain cautious, saying "a serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter."

Bush added that the risk for residents remained high and said schools were on lockdown until further notice. Students participating in the city's Fridays for Future climate march were confirmed to be safe, Mayor Lianne Dalziel told the New Zealand site Newshub.

Witness: Dozens of shots

A witness told Radio New Zealand that "there was blood everywhere." Another witness said he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque during Friday prayers in central Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing. He added that he thought saw several dead on the scene.

Several journalists have reported that the attack had been streamed online and was allegedly carried out by a far-right extremist. In a purported manifesto, the alleged gunman made reference to Ebba Akerlund, an 11-year-old who was killed in a 2017 terror attack in Sweden carried out by a rejected Uzbek asylum-seeker. He also expressed admiration for US President Donald Trump "as a symbol of renewed white identity."

The alleged shooter also implied in his statement that he is not originally from New Zealand, and some media outlets have reported that he is a 28-year-old Australian.

'One of New Zealand's darkest days'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand was living through one of its "darkest days."

"What has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence," she told reporters.

Ardern added that refugees and migrants "have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not."

