New Zealand: 'Multiple fatalities' after shootings at Christchurch mosques

Police in the city of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island have responded to shootings at two local mosques. Authorities have confirmed there were "multiple fatalities" at both scenes.

What you need to know:

Four suspects are in custody, including one woman.

Authorities found explosives at one of the mosques, which they were able to secure before they detonated.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush had said that the risk for residents remained high and said schools were on lockdown until further notice. In particular, he warned people to stay away from mosques.

At least 27 people had lost their lives in the attack, according to local media.

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC)

05:31 Students have been allowed to leave schools after authorities lifted locksdown in Christchurch. Police "thank the public for their ongoing cooperation."

"We would like to reassure members of the public that there is a large police presence in the city and the safety of the community is our priority," the police said.

05:28 New Zealand police have requested that all mosques in the country close their doors for now.

05:00 Students participating in the city's Fridays for Future climate march were confirmed to be safe, Mayor Lianne Dalziel told the New Zealand site Newshub.

04:18 Police asked that people stop sharing the distressing video of the attack the alleged gunman streamed live on Facebook.

Witness: Dozens of shots

A witness told Radio New Zealand that "there was blood everywhere." Another witness said he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque during Friday prayers in central Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing. He added that he thought saw several dead on the scene.

The attack had reportedly been streamed online and was allegedly carried out by at least one far-right extremist. In a purported manifesto, the alleged gunman made reference to Ebba Akerlund, an 11-year-old who was killed in a 2017 terror attack in Sweden carried out by a rejected Uzbek asylum-seeker. He also expressed admiration for US President Donald Trump "as a symbol of renewed white identity."

The alleged shooter also implied in his statement that he is not originally from New Zealand, and some media outlets have reported that he is a 28-year-old Australian.

Many on Facebook and Twitter were quick to point out, however, that the rhetoric in the manifesto could be an attempt to bait the media.

'One of New Zealand's darkest days'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand was living through one of its "darkest days."

"What has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence," she told reporters.

Ardern added that refugees and migrants "have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not."

