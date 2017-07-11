New Zealand mosque shooter gets life imprisonment without parole

The gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshipers last year in New Zealand's deadliest shooting attack was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on Thursday. He is the first person in the country to get a life sentence without parole.

The 29-year-old Australian white supremacist had admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder, and one charge of terrorism over the 2019 attack outside two mosques in the city of Christchurch. He live-streamed the act on social media and also uploaded a manifesto shortly before the shootings.

The sentencing comes after three days of emotionally charged statements from survivors and the families of the victims in court. The shooter was largely emotionless throughout the proceedings as the victims gave harrowing testimonies of what was New Zealand's worst terror attack and its impact on their lives.

Read more: White supremacy still plagues New Zealand, PM Jacinda Ardern says

Tarrant had he sacked his legal team last month intending to represent himself.

He waived his right to speak at the sentencing and instead made a brief statement through a court-appointed lawyer before the sentencing. This eased concerns that he may use the platform to talk about his extremist ideology.

Watch video 01:24 Share Christchurch attacks one year on Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZLEf Remembering the Christchurch mosque attacks one year on

Until 'his last breath'

The families of the victims had called for the harshest possible punishment for the gunman. New Zealand does not have the death penalty, but some angry survivors called for just that.

Life imprisonment is the most severe punishment in the country. While the Sentencing Act requires a minimum of 10-17 years in prison before the possibility of parole, a judge can sentence a convict to life imprisonment without the possibility of release.

Read more: New Zealand mosque shooting victims' families vent fury

"He deserves not a life imprisonment term of 17, 25 or 30 years, but life imprisonment until his last gasp, his last breath," Hamimah Tuyan, whose husband Zekeriya died of his wounds 48 days after the attack, told the court on Wednesday.

At a press conference ahead of the sentencing, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised the victims for showing "strength" in their statements in court and called for continued "empathy and solace" for the Muslim community.

"I am sure every New Zealander who has read them has been devastated to see them having to relive the trauma of that day and hear of the ongoing trauma it has created for them," Ardern was quoted as saying by The New Zealand Herald.

The prime minister is expected to speak on the sentencing later in the day.

More to follow...

adi/dj (AFP, Reuters)