New Zealand marks Christchurch earthquake 10th anniversary

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led a tribute to honor the Christchurch earthquake victims on Monday, marking the 10th anniversary of the disaster that claimed 185 lives.

Hundreds of people gathered at a memorial service in the South Island city, where they observed a minute's silence at 12:51 p.m. local time, the time the 6.3 magnitude quake hit in 2011.

"Ten years on there will be people still living their daily lives with the long shadow of that day," Ardern said.

"But as we look ahead to the coming decade, I see hope and energy and optimism," she added.

"Our flags fly at half-mast for them today too," Ardern said, referring to the 87 foreign victims of the quake

Remembering the CTV building tragedy

Quake Families Trust Representative professor Maan Alkaisi spoke at the memorial. He spent years campaigning for justice for his wife, Maysoon Abbas, who was among 115 people killed at the CTV building.

"Today reminds us of our responsibility to make sure we learn from this tragic experience and honor those lovely people we lost by ensuring their dreams are kept alive, by ensuring this will not happen again," Alkaisi said.

The six-story office building collapsed and burst into flames after 20 seconds of the quake, claiming the highest of casualties, including 65 international students.

An official investigation later concluded that the building was never have been built with its poor design. New Zealand has tightened construction codes since the disaster.

Watch video 01:23 Rescue efforts after Christchurch quake

Honoring Christchurch Japanese victims

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel paid tribute to 28 Japanese people who died in the quake, the largest number of victims from any country outside of New Zealand.

"I especially wanted to mention all the Japanese family members who I last year met in Japan and who so wanted to be here," she said.

"We are forever connected by this tragedy and we do not forget you even when we are apart. You are with us in spirit."

Family members and school officials in the northern Japanese city of Toyama held a separate memorial service to honor 12 students who lost their lives in the quake, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

The 12 Japanese students were having lunch at an English language school for international students when the quake destroyed the building.

fb/rc (AFP, AP)