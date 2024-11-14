New Zealand: Maori MPs disrupt parliament with haka

Maori lawmakers staged a dramatic protest in New Zealand's parliament on Thursday over a controversial bill that seeks to redefine the country's founding agreement between the indigenous Maori people and the British Crown.

A vote was suspended and two lawmakers were ejected after the lawmakers performed a haka ceremonial dance in the parliament. The people in the gallery joined in, and the shouting drowned out the voices of others in the chamber.

Maori tribes were promised extensive rights to retain their lands and protect their interests in return for ceding governance to the British, under the principles set out in the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi. The controversial bill, however, aims to extend these special rights to all New Zealanders.

Who supports the bill?

The bill is unlikely to garner enough support to become law, although it has passed its first reading. It was introduced last week by the ACT New Zealand party, a junior partner in the ruling center-right coalition government.

ACT New Zealand leader David Seymour said people who oppose the bill were trying to stir up fear and division. "My mission is to empower every person," he added.

However, coalition partners National and New Zealand First only supported the bill through the first of three readings under the coalition agreement. Both parties have said they will not support it to become law. This means it is almost certain to fail.

Why are Maoris protesting?

The controversial legislation is seen by many Maori and their supporters as an undermining of the rights of the country's indigenous people, who are around 20% of the population of 5.3 million.

For decades after the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, differences between the English and Maori texts and violations by New Zealand governments exacerbated Maori disenfranchisement.

Hundreds of Maori protesters have set out on a nine-day march from the north of New Zealand to the capital, Wellington, to protest the legislation. They are due to arrive in Wellington next Tuesday, where tens of thousands of people are expected to gather for a huge rally.

