PoliticsNew Zealand

New Zealand: Maori MPs disrupt parliament with haka

November 14, 2024

New Zealand's parliament was suspended after Maori lawmakers performed a haka to interrupt a vote on a controversial bill.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mzc0
Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, right, and her colleagues from Te Pāti Māori, talk to reporters following a protest inside Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand
Maori lawmakers protested a controversial bill redefining the1840 agreement between Indigenous Maori and the British CrownImage: Charlotte Graham-McLay/AP Photo/picture alliance

Maori lawmakers staged a dramatic protest in New Zealand's parliament on Thursday over a controversial bill that seeks to redefine the country's founding agreement between the indigenous Maori people and the British Crown.

A vote was suspended and two lawmakers were ejected after the lawmakers performed a haka ceremonial dance in the parliament.

Maori tribes were promised extensive rights to retain their lands and protect their interests in return for ceding governance to the British, under the principles set out in the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi.

The controversial bill, however, aims to extend these special rights to all New Zealanders.

More to follow...

dh/ab (AP, Reuters)

