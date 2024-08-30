New Zealand: Maori king dies after 18 years on the throne

New Zealand's Maori King Tuheitia has died only days after celebrating 18 years of his rule. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Britain's King Charles were among those who expressed sorrow.

New Zealand's Maori King Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII died at the age of 69 on Friday.

Spokesperson Rahui Papa of the Kiingitanga or Maori King movement made the announcement on Instagram, saying Tuheitia has died after heart surgery. "The death of King Tuheitia is a moment of great sadness for followers of Kiingitanga, Maoridom and the entire nation," he wrote.

The Maori King movement

Tuheitia had celebrated 18 years of reign just a few days ago. He was the seventh ruler of the Kiingitanga movement, which was created to unite the Indigenous Maori tribes of New Zealand against British colonial rule in 1858. The king is considered the head of several tribes, even though he may not be affiliated with all of them.

Tuheitia succeeded his mother Queen Dame Te Atairangikaahu in 2006.

Maoris make up about 20% of New Zealand's population. The Maori king's ascension is not necessarily hereditary. A new ruler will be chosen by the heads of tribes associated with the movement on the day of Tuheitia's funeral, said Radio New Zealand.

The funeral rites or tangihanga will go on for at least five days, local media said.

The king's position was largely ceremonial but important in New Zealand. The movement sought to end the selling of land to non-Indigenous people, to stop in-fighting between the tribes, and to preserve the Maori culture and language.

Earlier this year, Tuheitia had asked for whales to be granted the same rights as humans, in order to protect them.

Reactions to his death

"Today, we mourn the loss of Kiingi Tuheitia. His unwavering commitment to his people and his tireless efforts to uphold the values and traditions of the Kiingitanga have left an indelible mark on our nation," posted New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on X.

Britain's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla said they were "profoundly saddened" to learn of Tuheitia's death.

"I had the greatest pleasure of knowing Kiingi Tuheitia for decades. He was deeply committed to forging a strong future for Maori and Aotearoa New Zealand founded upon culture, traditions and healing, which he carried out with wisdom and compassion," Charles said in a statement, using the Maori and English names for New Zealand.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also expressed her condolences. "You have been an advocate for Maori, for fairness, justice and prosperity. You wanted children, young people, and those who have been left behind to have opportunities and hope. You worked tirelessly on building understanding and knowledge of our shared history and in doing so, strengthening Aotearoa," she said in an Instagram post.

