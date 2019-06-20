 New Zealand launches post-mosque attack gun buyback scheme | News | DW | 20.06.2019

News

New Zealand launches post-mosque attack gun buyback scheme

The government hopes the gun buyback scheme will rid society of the rapid-fire type used in the white supremacist attack on two Christchurch mosques. A firearms spokeswoman says owners feel "ripped off."

Neuseeland Polizei Absperrung Moschee Anschlag (Getty Images/K. Schwoerer)

A weapons buyback scheme officially went into effect in New Zealand Thursday. The gun reform law had passed in April in a 119-to-1 vote by parliament.

Police minister Stuart Nash said NZ$208 million ($137 million, €121 million) had been set aside to compensate owners of military-style semi-automatic (MSSA) weapons.

"The buyback and amnesty has one objective — to remove the most dangerous weapons from circulation following the loss of life at Al Noor and Linwood mosques," said Nash, referring to the high-caliber bullets fired.

Owners have until December 20 to hand in the now prohibited weapons, receiving up to 95% of the wholesale price if new or near-new, 70% if used, and 25% for MSSAs in poor condition.

Beyond December 20, possession will be punishable by up to five years in jail.

Neuseeland | Reaktion Terroranschlag | Rückkauf Waffen | Stuart Nash (Getty Images/M. Udagawa)

Police minister Stuart Nash outlines weapons buyback

Firearms ownership high

Police have estimated that 14,300 such guns exist in New Zealand, where in total at least 1.2 million firearms are kept.

Given its population of near 5 million, that makes it the 17th highest rate of civilian firearm ownership in the world, according to the Small Arms Survey.

The recent law change also banned parts that convert firearms into MSSAs.

A second batch of law change focused on gun licensing, owner registration and police vetting would be submitted to parliament in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced last Monday.

Not enough, says National

Opposition National Party leader Simon Bridges reportedly backs the buyback law but said the government hadnot put enough money aside to compensate MSSA owners.

Nicole McKee, spokesperson for the Council for Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO) told Radio New Zealand (RNZ) that some owners of higher-end firearms felt the scheme had been "grossly miscalculated," adding: "a lot of them are telling us they are being ripped off."

Wellington-based ammunition company head Paul Clark told RNZ that if gun owners could not get regress through New Zealand's courts "the only alternative is revolution."

Girl's horrific wounds

Last week, Kuwait-born vascular surgeon and Christchurch Muslim community member Dr Adib Khanafer told New Zealand's newspaper-sourced Stuff website about a four-year-old girl shot during the March 15 attacks.

Rushed to Christchurch Hospital, she arrived in the operating theater with no pulse and three bullet wounds, including one in the abdomen, said Khanafer, himself a father of four children.

"The look of the girl on the table was very painful for a father, and any surgeon, to see. I can't find the words to describe how horrific it was," he said in alengthy article also published by the Sydney Morning Herald.

The girl has been discharged since subsequently transferring to Auckland's pediatric Starship Hospital, but is blind and receiving rehabilitation to walk, according to Stuff.

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Getty Images/AFP/M. Melville)

    New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims

    Call for global action

    At Friday's memorial in a Christchurch park, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on her country to "be the nation that discovers the cure" to the irrational hate and fear thought to be behind the March 15 mosque attacks. But she freely admitted that New Zealand itself was not immune to such "viruses." She has won praise from around the world for the way she has dealt with the tragedy.

  • People sitting in the park (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims

    A nation mourns

    Thousands gathered for the memorial service at North Hagley Park. New Zealand has seen many outpourings of grief and condemnation after the attack, and its leaders have taken immediate action to tighten the country's previously lax gun laws. Military-style semi-automatic and automatic firearms like those used in the March 15 attack are to be banned from April 11.

  • Yusuf Islam (picture-alliance/Zuma Press/P.J. Heller)

    New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims

    Singing for peace and harmony

    Among those performing at the Christchurch ceremony was Yusuf Islam, also known as Cat Stevens. Islam, himself a Muslim convert, performed his song "Peace Train." "Our hearts go out to the families of those whose lives were snatched away in that evil carnage while they were worshipping at the mosque two weeks ago," he said before his performance.

  • Man crying (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Baker)

    New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims

    National grief

    The shootings by the suspected Australian gunman also left many people injured. Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel called the atrocity "an attack on us all." But, she said, in the end a deed aimed at dividing people had "united us" instead. Services were also held in several other New Zealand cities.

  • Crowd in the Christchurch park (picture-alliance/AP/M. Baker)

    New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims

    Speaking of forgiveness

    The service in Christchurch was also attended by numerous dignitaries, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Among those who spoke was Farid Ahmed, the husband of Husna Ahmed, one of those who died in the attack in the Al Noor mosque. He told the crowd he had forgiven the shooter because of his beliefs. "I don't want to have a heart that is boiling like a volcano," Ahmed said.

    Author: Timothy Jones


ipj/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

