New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party wins landslide

With most ballots counted, the governing Labour Party of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared to be on its way to a historic election win.

Labour had garnered 49.2% of the votes, compared to about 27% for the opposition National Party led by conservative leader Judith Collins, with two-thirds of ballots tallied, according to the Electoral Commission.

That result would give Labour 64 seats in the country's 120-seat parliament, an unprecedented majority under the country's current electoral system. No party has won an outright majority since the country introduced "mixed-member proportional representation" in 1996.

"New Zealand has shown the Labour Party its greatest support in almost 50 years," Ardern told supporters after the result became clear.

"We will not take your support for granted. And I can promise you we will be a party that governs for every New Zealander," she said.

Read more: New Zealand: Can Jacinda Ardern win another term as PM?

Surveys ahead of the vote had suggested Ardern's center-left Labour Party would likely win reelection.

New Zealand law restricts media coverage and political advertising while polls are open. It also does not allow exit polling, so the first results are only released after polls close.

Votes on euthanasia and cannabis

Ardern, 40, has received praise for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic and her response to the Christchurch mosque shootings. But Collins, 61, argued that she was best placed to steer New Zealand through a pandemic-induced recession.

Watch video 02:18 Share New Zealand heads to the polls Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3k24c New Zealand heads to the polls

In a concession speech, Collins promised that the National Party would lick its wounds and return to fight another day.

"It is an outstanding result for the Labour Party,'' Collins said. "It has been a tough campaign."

New Zealand-based journalist Samantha Early told DW that Ardern had promised Labour would not take new supporters for granted.

"Their campaign slogan was let's keep moving and that's really what she's emphasized, continuing to roll out their plan for dealing with COVID-19 and also the recovery," said Early. "She told supporters that they were to build back better after the COVD crisis so to stay the course. She also really emphasized that unity message, and said she was aware that many voters had voted Labour for the first time."

The election was originally scheduled for September 19, but it was postponed by a local coronavirus outbreak in Auckland that has since been contained. Nearly half of the 3.5 million people registered to vote cast their ballots early.

New Zealand could become the third nation in the world to legalize marijuana use

New Zealanders also voted in two referendums on whether to legalize recreational cannabis and euthanasia. The results of those polls won't be released until October 30.

kbd/nm (AFP, Reuters)