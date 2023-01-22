  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Chris Hipkins speaks to the media
Chris Hipkins was the only candidate to enter the contest to replace Jacinda ArdernImage: Nick Perry/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsNew Zealand

New Zealand: Hipkins to replace Ardern as prime minister

30 minutes ago

Incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins praised Jacinda Ardern following her shock resignation. Hipkins also named Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy — New Zealand's first person of Pacific Island descent to hold that position.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MY4O

New Zealand's ruling Labour Party chose Chris Hipkins on Sunday to replace Jacinda Ardern as the country's prime minister.

His appointment came after Ardern announced Thursday she was a stepping down, saying she no longer had "enough in the tank" to lead.

"This is the biggest privilege and biggest responsibility of my life," Hipkins said at a news conference. "I am energized and excited by the challenge that lies ahead."

Hipkins, 44, the only nominee for the top job, said he would be sworn in on Wednesday.

He praised Ardern's leadership, calling her one of New Zealand's greatest prime ministers. He also criticized some of the personal abuse she was subjected to during her five and a half years in office, saying "we've got a way to go to ensure women in leadership receive the same respect as their male counterparts."

Jacinda Ardern: 'I will not be seeking re-election'

Known as "Chippy," Hipkins was first elected to parliament in 2008. He was appointed to health minister in July 2020 and later served as the COVID response minister.

Labour on the back foot with recession looming

Hipkins is taking over as prime minister at a challenging time. His Labour Party trails the center-right National Party opposition in the polls, and the country is expected to fall into recession in the lead to general elections in October.

Labour's popularity has been sinking amid a public backlash over strict COVD measures, rising living costs and growing concerns about crime.

Hipkins said his government's focus would switch from the pandemic to boosting the economy.

"COVID-19 and the global pandemic created a health crisis. Now it's created an economic one and that's where my government's focus will be," he said.

First Pasifika deputy PM

Hipkins named Carmel Sepuloni, 46, as his deputy prime minister — the country's first person of Pacific Island descent to hold that position. She entered parliament in 2008 and holds a number of portfolios, including social development and employment and arts, culture and heritage.

Sepuloni said it was "huge honor and privilege" to be offered the role.

"I have received so many humbling messages about another glass ceiling being smashed," she said.

nm/ (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron, both dressed in blue suits, smile and wave

Franco-German relations under pressure on Elysee anniversary

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A small Black child holds a sign against human trafficking

The murky world of foreign child adoption in Africa

The murky world of foreign child adoption in Africa

SocietyJanuary 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Headshot of Tamana Zaryab Paryani. She is wearing a dark-brown shirt and jacket and her shoulder-length hair is uncovered.

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

PoliticsJanuary 21, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Bundestag plenary session

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Politics22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev in April 2022

How Bulgaria secretly armed Ukraine

How Bulgaria secretly armed Ukraine

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

PoliticsJanuary 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

CultureJanuary 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters scuffle with riot police officers during the 'Take over Lima' march to demonstrate against Peru's President Dina Boluarte

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

PoliticsJanuary 20, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage