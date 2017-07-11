New Zealand heads to the polls as Ardern seeks reelection

Polling booths opened in New Zealand early Saturday as voters cast ballots in general elections that had been delayed due to the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is seeking another three-year term as the country's leader, against the opposition conservative National Party candidate, Judith Collins.

Polls opened at 9 a.m. local time (2000 UTC/GMT Friday) and will close at 7 p.m.

National Party candidate Judith Collins is challenging Jacinda Ardern for the top job

Surveys ahead of the vote suggested Ardern's center-left Labour Party would likely win reelection. In order to form government, it will need at least 61 seats in parliament or enter into a coalition with other parties.

New Zealand law restricts media coverage and political advertising while polls are open. It also does not allow exit polling, so the first results are only released after polls close.

Votes on euthanasia and cannabis

Ardern, 40, has received praise for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic and her response to the Christchurch mosque shootings. But Collins, 61, has argued that she is best placed to steer New Zealand through a pandemic-induced recession.

The election was originally scheduled for September 19, but it was postponed by a local coronavirus outbreak in Auckland that has since been contained. Nearly half of the 3.5 million people registered to vote cast their ballots early.

New Zealand could become the third nation in the world to legalize marijuana use

New Zealanders are also voting in two referendums on whether to legalize recreational cannabis and euthanasia. The results of those polls won't be released until October 30.

