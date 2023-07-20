New Zealand give World Cup lift-off with win over Norway

Co-hosts New Zealand got the 2023 Women's World Cup underway in style with victory over favorites Norway in the opening game. Hannah Wilkinson scored the only goal of the game just after half-time.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

(Wilkinson 48')

Eden Park, Auckland

If New Zealand's aim at the World Cup is to "inspire a new generation of young girls" to play the game, then the blistering counterattack they launched just after half-time was the perfect way to do it.

Starting from goalkeeper Victoria Esson, the "Football Ferns" quickly worked the ball down the right wing before Jacqui Hand burst clear of the defense and crossed low for Hannah Wilkinson to finish from close range.

The whole move took 11 seconds but may well have just set the mood for the next four weeks as Eden Park erupted.

New Zealand dominate first half

And it had been coming. New Zealand may never have progressed beyond the group stage at a World Cup, and they may have been slight underdogs here against a Norway team featuring Olympique Lyon star Ada Hegerberg and Barcelona's Caroline Hansen.

But they came out of the blocks in their home tournament full of confidence, belief and skill, immediately putting the Norwegians under pressure and dominating the first half, winning almost 80% of their attempted tackles.

Still, the best chance of the first half fell to Norway when Frida Maanum fired just over from Hegerberg's knock-down, as the half ended goalless.

Late drama

That changed quickly after the break thanks to New Zealand's impressive counterattack, but Norway almost drew level with ten minutes remaining when Bayern Munich's Tuva Hansen rattled the crossbar from distance.

Ria Percival had the chance to wrap things up for good for the hosts in the 90th minute, but the Tottenham Hotspur player saw her penalty - the first to be awarded by VAR at a Women's World Cup - also come back off the bar.

Nevertheless, New Zealand saw out nine tense minutes of injury time to take poll position in Group A and give their tournament lift-off.

Full report from Auckland to follow ...