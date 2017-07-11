New Zealand extends new lockdown measures in Auckland

A fresh outbreak this week has now spread beyond Auckland. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says 29 cases linked to the same cluster have been identified. But there is still "no clear idea" where the virus originated.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Friday that fresh restrictions in the country's largest city Auckland would be extended for 12 days.
The discovery of four new cases earlier this week had ended New Zealand's 102-day run with no new transmissions. Since then, the outbreak has grown to 29 people and extended beyond Auckland.
In a press briefing, Ardern said the government:
Ardern added that the fresh cluster would "grow before it slows," but that officials had found the outbreak "relatively early."
