New Zealand extends new lockdown measures in Auckland

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Friday that fresh restrictions in the country's largest city Auckland would be extended for 12 days.

The discovery of four new cases earlier this week had ended New Zealand's 102-day run with no new transmissions. Since then, the outbreak has grown to 29 people and extended beyond Auckland.

In a press briefing, Ardern said the government:

would "extend a wage subsidy scheme;"

would "not move to level 4 alert at this stage;"

still had "no clear idea where the virus originated."

Ardern added that the fresh cluster would "grow before it slows," but that officials had found the outbreak "relatively early."

more to come..

tj/rt (AFP, Reuters)