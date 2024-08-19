New Zealand: Emigration soars amid economic woes

Population growth in New Zealand has almost stagnated owing to high emigration rates, new statistics show. Neighboring Australia is a popular destination for many leaving the country.

New Zealand's population of 5.3 million grew by just 0.1% (7,000) in the second quarter of 2024 as the number of those leaving the country reached well over 100,000 in the first half of the year, official statistics showed on Monday.

The practical stagnation in population growth comes despite record numbers of arrivals in recent years driven largely by the island nation's reputation for high living and working standards and as a haven of security in an increasingly troubled world.

What did the statistics say?

According to Statistics New Zealand, 5,100 more people were born than died in the second quarter, accounting for 72% of the total growth.

Net migration in the quarter stood at 2,000, making up 28% of the total growth.

However, in the year to June, more than 130,000 people, both New Zealand nationals and non-nationals, left the country, including about 45,000 to neighboring Australia alone.

Statistics released last week showed a record provisional net migration loss of 55,300 New Zealand citizens in the June 2024 year.

The growing exodus comes amid slow economic growth, high living costs and high property prices that prevent many young New Zealanders from getting on the property ladder.

The loss of New Zealand citizens was offset by arrivals of non-citizens, with a provisional net migration gain of 128,500 non-New Zealand nationals in the June 2024 year, according to Statistics New Zealand.

That gain was largely driven by citizens of India, the Philippines, China, and Fiji, the agency said.