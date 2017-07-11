New Zealand downgrades tsunami warning after earthquakes

New Zealand downgraded its tsunami threat level on Friday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

A series of strong earthquakes struck off the coast of the North Island the day before, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents.

But authorities are now allowing them to return home.

What is the situation now?

The largest waves have now passed and the threat level has been lowered, the agency said.

"All people who evacuated can now return. The advice remains to stay off beach and shore areas," said NEMA.

However, strong currents and unpredictable surges still present a drowning threat.

"There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore."

Some surge activity had been seen in "multiple locations" along the Northland coast, the authority said in an emergency alert sent to Northland residents.

The beach in Orewa, north of Auckland is deserted following a tsunami warning on March 5, 2021. Tens of thousands of coastal residents in New Zealand, New Caledonia and Vanuatu fled for higher ground as a cluster of powerful earthquakes sparked a Pacific-wide tsunami alert.

How strong were the earthquakes?

A series of at least three powerful earthquakes triggered the evacuations

An 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck about 8:30 am (1930 GMT Thursday) some 800 kilometers (500 miles) off the north-east coast of New Zealand's North Island.

This followed a 7.4-magnitude quake in the same area, and a 7.1-magnitude quake that struck off the east coast of in the early hours of Friday.

At that time, NEMA urged residents in parts of the east coast of the North Island to evacuate due to the risk of a tsunami.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage from any of the quakes.

A road warning sign at Waipara, New Zealand following a series of earthquakes triggered tsunami warning.

Is the region still in danger?

Civil Defence Minister Kiritapu Allan said it had been an "extraordinary morning" for New Zealanders, most of whom felt at least the earliest earthquake.

"This has been a dynamic event that is constantly evolving," Allan told a media conference.

In February, New Zealand marked 10 years since a major Christchurch earthquake that left 185 people dead.

Watch video 01:23 Rescue efforts after Christchurch quake

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also warned hazardous tsunami waves were possible across large parts of the Pacific, including the Cook Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu.

mb/rt (Reuters, dpa)