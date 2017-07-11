New Zealand downgrades tsunami warning after earthquakes

New Zealand downgraded its tsunami threat level on Friday, the National Emergency Management agency.

A series of strong earthquakes struck off the coast of the North Island the day before, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents.

But authorities are now allowing them to return home.

What is the situation now?

The largest waves have now passed and the threat level has been lowered, the agency said.

"All people who evacuated can now return. The advice remains to stay off beach and shore areas."

How strong were the earthquakes?

A series of at least three powerful earthquakes triggered the evacuations

An 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck about 8:30 am (1930 GMT Thursday) some 800 kilometers off the north-east coast of New Zealand's North Island.

This followed a 7.4-magnitude quake in the same area, and a 7.1-magnitude quake that struck off the east coast of in the early hours of Friday.

At that time, the National Emergency Management Authority urged residents in parts of the east coast of the North Island to evacuate due to the risk of a tsunami.

