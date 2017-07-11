 Coronavirus: New Zealand records first death in 3 months | News | DW | 04.09.2020

News

Coronavirus: New Zealand records first death in 3 months

Health officials said the man was part of a second wave of infections discovered in Auckland last month. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has extended coronavirus-related restrictions until at least mid-September.

A general view of Middlemore Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand on Friday registered its first coronavirus death since May 24. The COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 23.

"The man in his 50s was part of the August Auckland cluster and died earlier today at Middlemore Hospital," the health department said in a statement.

more to come...

jsi/rt (Reuters, AFP)

